DE dam probably has to burst soon

We've talked over and over and over (and maybe a little more than that) about how defensive end seems to be a real priority for Texas A&M in the 2019 recruiting class. And we've talked just about as much about how Jimbo Fisher and his staff will offer a lot of guys of comparable talent and not get fixated on just one or two guys. As it turns out, the Aggies are currently applying their approach to offers to that very need position, as they try to hit their number for defensive ends (which currently stands at 2 and could go as high as 4). Their effort could be solved in a quick trip to Katy or may take them as far away as Brooklyn. Here's where things stand right now: A&M could lead for as many as five different guys. But they're not going to sit around and wait for anyone, with the possible exception of Katy Mayde Creek's Marcus Stripling. He's probably good enough to do that, but he will also likely commit somewhere this summer. Pearland's Gilbert Ibeneme has been sitting on an A&M offer for a long time and has been on the verge of committing twice, but hasn't. He may want to reconsider, because I'm not sure if the offer is going to be there for much longer. The Aggies offered Blair Academy's David Ojabo last week and are really starting to put the press on Katy Seven Lakes' David Ogwoegbu (who is also versatile enough to stand up in a 3-4). Add in the fact the Aggies appear to be one of the real favorites for Adisa Isaac and snoozing may mean losing in this case. One way or the other, the Aggies are going to get their defensive ends. And from looking at the guys they're still after, they're going to add some serious talent. If this works out the way I anticipate, DE will go from a weakness to a major strength in the course of two seasons (2017 to 2019).

Linebacker recruiting isn't stopping, either

The Aggies also have two commits at linebacker, and like defensive end that's not going to hack it either. And, like defensive end, they're still looking around at options. A&M offered Hampton (Ga.) Dutchtown LB Kevon Glenn this morning, and they're one of his better offers at first glance. He hasn't been offered by in-state Georgia, which helps everyone else's cause. They're one of the three finalists for Mineral (Va.)'s Brandon Smith, along with Ohio State and Penn State. The Aggies were the only program to get Smith to take an official, but he's been to Penn State a whole lot and that's where I expect he'll end up. Having said that, the Aggies beat out a lot of outstanding programs including Alabama, FSU, Auburn, Georgia and Virginia Tech to get in position where they can at least pull the upset. Even though linebacker positions don't mean as much in Mike Elko's 4-2-5 scheme, their offering Glenn kind of gives me a hint (not that it was needed) that the staff thinks Smith is going elsewhere. That leaves the Aggies with two other options: California's Spencer Lytle and Katy's David Gbenda. Gbenda visited the A&M last month, so it's probably them and Texas for his services. Lytle was adamant when he talked to me last week that A&M is very much in the equation, so I'll believe him. But I also believe Glenn won't be the last linebacker they offer.

10 things I think I think