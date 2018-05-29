Aggies a 3 seed in a very winnable regional

In the category of "this makes no sense", 39-20 Texas A&M is the 3 seed in the Austin regional, hosted by...37-20 Texas. A team they already beat this season. Now, to be fair, Texas was hot at the end of the regular season, going 7-3 in their last 10, winning the Big 12 regular season crown and getting the #13 seed. They were also 2 and barbecue at the Big 12 Tournament, losing as the 1 seed to Kansas and OU before heading home. Frankly, Texas is about as weak a host as I can remember A&M having to deal with in a while. One of the reasons for this spike in confidence is the way the baseball team played in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. They pitched well, played good defense and hit enough to knock off Vandy, #8 Georgia and the best pitcher in America on #21 Auburn. They lost 2-1 to eventual tournament champ and the nation's #4-ranked Ole Miss squad. The scores? 3-1, 7-0, 4-2 and 2-1. That's some good ball, right there. And the Aggies got some quality innings from guys like Kaylor Chafin and Asa Lacy, who might be needed again this weekend. After their performances, you can feel good about what comes after Ace Mitchell Kilkenny and the very underrated John Doxakis. The 2 seed is 38-17 Indiana, which lost twice to Illinois in the Big 10 tournament to go out in 3 games total. Two things that stick out on their resume: they're only 10-9 on the road and 1-3 against ranked teams over the past month. Compared to the schedules played by the 1 and 3 seeds, theirs was child's play. It's not always easy to carry over stellar play from one week to the next, but I'd rather go in 3-1 in Hoover than 0-2 in Oklahoma City or 1-2 wherever the Big 10 tourney is played. If you look at it from that perspective, the Aggies have ample reason to be confident.

Great to have Gilder back, but 2018-19 hoops still looks scary

Getting Admon Gilder back is a bonus for Aggie hoops, but it needed more.

You can debate me on this matter and have success, but I think Admon Gilder has been the Aggies' best and most complete player the past two years. I know Tyler Davis was a double-double machine and Robert Williams was the fierce dunker, but Gilder was the glue guy. He shoots a good 3% percentage, gets into the lane and hits his free throws (82%). He's also the team's best defender and easily led the squad in steals. Gilder has decided not to stay in the NBA Draft and has returned, which is great for A&M. If they're going to have a senior leader, he's the example you want the younger guys to follow. Unfortunately, he couldn't get a few guys 6'10" or taller to follow him to campus as well. Let's be real here: with the return of Gilder, the Aggies are going to be loaded with two-guards and wings. They're not going to miss DJ Hogg much, if at all (and that's in the locker room as well as the court, it seems. Amazing what comes out after players depart). But Davis and Williams? They'll be missed a ton -- because the Aggies have no replacements in terms of talent or simply taking up a roster spot. I've mentioned this before (and most of you knew it anyway), but it bears repeating: the Aggies will have two players over 6'9" next year: Isiah Jacey at 6'10", who barely played last year, and transfer Josh Nebo at 6'9". Nebo blocks and rebounds (a lot); we'll see if he can score in the SEC. Nobody really knows what Jacey can do. More importantly, nobody knows what the Aggies can do if either guy gets hurt, tired or gets in foul trouble. The next tallest guy on the team is Savion Flagg at 6'7". Last year, Flagg played mostly at the 3, but also played the 2; this year, he may be forced to play a wing 4. Big teams will eat the Aggies alive. With Gilder and TJ Starks, the Aggies have a scoring backcourt par excellence. With their JUCO additions, they've got some snipers. Flagg could be a star. But you win games at the rim and defending it, and that may be what eventually does A&M in.



This is a real headline

"USGS warns not to roast marshmallows over volcano" Are we really that stupid?

