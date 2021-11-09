Tuesdays with Gorney: Aggies could be on pace for special future

We saw this at Alabama for years. We’re seeing it now play out at Georgia. And Texas A&M could be next. The construction of a championship roster might be more art than science but don’t be fooled: The teams that get the highest-ranked players and elite talent at important positions will contend for titles. We’re seeing this come together in College Station.

In three recruiting classes from 2018-20, Georgia finished No. 1 and now the Bulldogs are atop all the rankings. Prior to that, Alabama dominated for more than a decade in recruiting and on the field. The Crimson Tide are still right there competing for titles as Georgia and Alabama have arguably separated themselves from the rest of the pack. But Texas A&M is clearly coming. Jimbo Fisher’s first recruiting class in Aggieland was ranked No. 16 nationally but he really didn’t have much say in that group because he was hired so close to signing day. Since then, the Aggies have had three-straight No. 6 finishes in the team rankings and they’re seventh so far this cycle with the expectation of climbing much higher. Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen committed over the weekend. He’s a game-changer along the front, someone who can create havoc the second he steps on campus. Four-star receiver Chris Marshall - long, athletic, fluid - also made his pledge to the Aggies. The 2022 class could still include five-star receiver Evan Stewart, five-star offensive lineman Kam Dewberry and five-star safety Jacoby Mathews although the last two would be stretches at this point. No matter. Because the Aggies lead for four-star DE Shemar Stewart and are highly involved with four-star DE Omari Abor as well. The hits just keep on coming for Texas A&M and the committed players are phenomenal as well. There are so many good ones but I particularly have my eye on high four-star quarterback Conner Weigman, who will be in the discussion as the best dual-threat quarterback in the class. He could be the prize that gets A&M to the College Football Playoff. He’s incredibly skilled, and Fisher should know how to maximize him. Zach Calzada is a fine player and a tough player, but Weigman could be a game-changer. Across the board, A&M is following a blueprint we’ve seen before. Load up on defense, get the right offensive pieces, have highly-rated recruiting classes and it feels almost inevitable: The Aggies should be among the best of the best on the field soon.

