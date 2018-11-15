Twitter Thursday
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M football & recruiting.
A Pregame Ritual That I Will Never Shy Away From ! Petting Ms. Reveille For Goodluck 🙏🏽#12thMan pic.twitter.com/GrGvCOnzgS— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) November 15, 2018
#12thMan, join us in wishing Vernon Jackson a happy birthday.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 15, 2018
Happy birthday, @vjackkk! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/PmG1MPCHsr
The latest edition of the Jimbo Fisher Radio Show is now available in our free podcast.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 15, 2018
🎧 https://t.co/VhsTIiMFlG
Subscribe at https://t.co/7zJEWFVZr8 . @CapitalFarmCred // #UABvsTAMU // #GigEm pic.twitter.com/GWlRcLpJsO
The Pulse: Season V, Episode 11 | Welcome Back— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 15, 2018
🎬 - @12thManP takes a closer look at the win over Ole Miss, with special appearances by @MartysaurusRex & @VonMiller!
🔗 https://t.co/G8jyThmxJN@ATT // #GigEm pic.twitter.com/4r5pJSdSoL
.@TrayveonW was named a semifinalist for the @DoakWalkerAward❗— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 14, 2018
🔗: https://t.co/AHAzo7pqsM#GigEm pic.twitter.com/B6i8IDPXq1
"We want this group to set the standard for the rest of the teams to come."@OtaroAlaka joins @AndrewMonaco_Sr for the latest edition of "Conversations". ⬇️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 14, 2018
🎧 https://t.co/oDvvKjXFrf
Subscribe for free at https://t.co/7zJEWGdAiG . #GigEm pic.twitter.com/e4URMqWGCY
This is a fun one. #ThePulse is back on Wednesday!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 14, 2018
🕠 5:30 PM @FoxSportsSW
🕡 6:30 PM @Kbtxnews
🕖 7:00 PM https://t.co/FNBJ9Ix0jc @ATT // #GigEm pic.twitter.com/FKiD8jjLHN
tfw ❄️@_Jstern❄️ moves up to No. 3 all-time for most receiving yards in a single season by a TE#TightEndTuesday #GigEm pic.twitter.com/v8R7v6eU0t— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 13, 2018
.@TrayveonW piling up the weekly awards as he was named a @CampbellAward Honorable Mention!#GigEm pic.twitter.com/urGqka3tCe— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 13, 2018
The nation's leading punter, @MannBraden, has tied the @NCAA record for the most 60+ yard punts in a single season with 13!#GigEm #MannCrushMonday #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/Hvhdv2g0IS— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 13, 2018
The Aggies went with the double tight end formation at Monday's media day.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 12, 2018
🎙️ @trevwood80 & @_Jstern preview UAB ⬇️#GigEm pic.twitter.com/fP5ThFQmJK
"This school has been nothing but a blessing for me."— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 12, 2018
🎙️ @BucketsAll_Day looks ahead to Senior Day against UAB. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/akt1mIeglJ
"It brings back so many memories of playing at Kyle Field."— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 12, 2018
🎙️ @AustinFrey55 previews UAB & Senior Night this Saturday. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/M3JrsH09Pg
"They're a very good team. Their record speaks for itself."— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 12, 2018
🎙️ @DaylonMack looks ahead to UAB #GigEm pic.twitter.com/D7htfkVzxR
"People thank me for the things that I do. At the end of the day, it should be me thanking them for allowing me to represent them & play for them every Saturday."@CGillaspia reflects on his time in Aggieland#GigEm pic.twitter.com/AEA4toQZ2B— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 12, 2018
LIVE NOW: Jimbo Fisher Weekly Press Conference 11.12.18#UABvsTAMU #GigEm https://t.co/amF9BVbpvC— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 12, 2018
Been a lion in a cage lately.... pic.twitter.com/sBFseSO0w5— Leon O’Neal Jr 9️⃣ (@WakeEmUp9) November 11, 2018
Recruiting
👍🏾👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/3CAjWZiaCe— Marcus Banks (@MarcusBanks1k) November 11, 2018
Yes sir!!! 👍🏾 https://t.co/juvbTk8uFy— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) November 15, 2018
My guy right here @DameyuneC 👍🏾 https://t.co/19LBD6lYEk— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) November 15, 2018
Coach Craig too fly with it @DemondDemas1 😎 https://t.co/XqcPb7nA05— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) November 15, 2018
Mr. Always Open 👉🏾@CAMDAHOUDINI https://t.co/IJoscH95wG— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) November 15, 2018
Mid season highlights - https://t.co/TtduSVUf3v pic.twitter.com/4oGH9Vcc5Y— trello🥋 (@LatrellNeville7) October 9, 2018