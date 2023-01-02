STOCK UP

It’s hard for the No. 5 player in the country to have his stock go up much higher, but Hicks was so dominant this week that it will be hard to keep him from moving up. His strength and speed combination, along with his elite understanding of hand techniques, make it so hard for offensive linemen to slow him down. Hicks backed up his high ranking and he’ll head into the game on Tuesday with lofty expectations before going to Texas A&M.

*****

Adebawore has been awfully impressive this week during one-on-ones and in team drills. The Oklahoma signee has played with an intensity that few other players in attendance have matched, and it’s led to consistent success. Adebawore’s long arms and above-average strength have given offensive linemen a lot of problems throughout the week. He’s currently No. 35 in the Rivals250 and a good game on Tuesday could reinforce his case for a fifth star.

*****

Coming into the week, Jackson wasn’t one of the cornerbacks we expected to have a standout performance, but he certainly proved us wrong. The Florida signee has great size and has plenty of speed to match up with any receiver that lines up across from him. Jackson also has the versatility to play various positions in the secondary. It will be interesting to see how often he’s targeted in the game on Tuesday.

*****

Bain’s physical makeup makes his performance this week even more impressive. The Miami signee isn’t exceptionally tall or long and he carries some bad weight, but he is extremely quick at the snap and very strong. Bain plays with great technique against the run, holding his ground and playing with discipline, but he will be a force as a pass rusher. He has a wide array of hand techniques to keep offensive linemen from engaging so he can just run right by them.

*****

UCF should be elated it kept Walker from flipping because he has a chance to be an excellent player at the next level. The defensive tackle has had a ton of success in practices during one-on-ones and in team drills. He is so fast off the line of scrimmage and knows how to attack offensive linemen with his hands and his natural leverage, so they have a hard time keeping out of the backfield. Walker has a great motor, too. He could see a lot of early playing time once he arrives on campus.

*****

Muhammad showed why he's been such a highly ranked prospect during the practice sessions this week. The Texas signee is a smooth athlete with excellent patience and anticipation skills in coverage. Muhammad has the techniques and overall speed to stick with nearly any receiver that comes his way. He also has the length to reach passes quarterbacks don't expect him to be able to get to, so he knocks down plenty of balls. There will be a reshuffling at the cornerback position in the last rankings update and Muhammad is close to putting the finishing touches on a great resume.

*****

There isn't a linebacker on either team who has drawn as much praise as Perkins, and rightfully so. The Ole Miss signee is an elite athlete and, even though it's difficult for the spotlight to find linebackers in the all-star game practice sessions, he's been all over the field in team drills and one-on-ones. Perkins has the speed and physical style that should make the transition to the next level easier.

*****

Kueter is very lean for a Power Five linebacker, but it makes sense given his wrestling background. Despite that, the Iowa signee played very well throughout the week. It's hard for linebackers to shine in this setting, but he certainly outplayed his three-star ranking during practice. Kueter was quick to recognize plays and react accordingly. In coverage, Kueter showed he has plenty of speed to stick with tight ends and running backs in the open field. His long arms also forced the quarterbacks into some inaccurate throws.

*****

Denson is another Florida defensive back signee who had a very good week of practice. He has the height and length to make it hard for receivers to create separation. Denson has the speed, technique and discipline to stay in phase with receivers when they try to run double-moves on him. If he continues to play like this in the game, Denson could find himself moving up the rankings.

*****

Castell is a bigger defensive back, and that size has come in handy during practices. The Florida signee has been able to knock down a few passes that quarterbacks didn't expect him to be able to reach. Castell has also forced some bad throws thanks to his height and ability to cover ground in the secondary. Man coverage isn't Castell's forte, but his ceiling as a safety is very high. It wouldn't be surprising to see him come up with at least one big play in the game on Tuesday.

*****

Porter, who will announce his commitment at the game on Tuesday, is listed as a defensive end, but he could easily move inside at the next level. The former Northwestern commit plays with a lot of power and is very nimble as a pass rusher. Porter has an excellent understanding of hand techniques and how to use his combination of speed, strength and leverage to his advantage. Expect him to make more than a few plays in the backfield in the game.

*****

STOCK HOLDING STEADY