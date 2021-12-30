Under Armour All-America: Stock rising
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Game-day preparations for Sunday’s Under Armour All-American Game continued Thursday with even more action. Wednesday was highlighted by the skill guys going at it with offensive and defensive linemen getting their first taste of one-on-ones on Day 2.
The added competition brought the best out in some of the four- and three-star players who are seeing their stock rise.
*****
*****
WR Antonio Williams – Clemson
The early practices have belonged to the offensive skill players. Receivers have looked sharp, fast and on point routinely beating top defenders. Lining up on the inside during route combo drills or on the outside in one-on-ones, Williams is beating whomever lines up against him. One of the early standouts heading to Sunday.
*****
WR Shazz Preston – Alabama commit
Preston has been a dynamic receiving threat throughout his high school career in Louisiana and is continuing to showcase the playmaking abilities through the first two practices this week.
Setting up defenders and exploding through his cuts to get separation, Preston has created large passing widows for Icon quarterbacks. If targeted on Sunday, Preston is one of those guys who could have a big impact on the final score.
*****
WR Chris Marshall – Texas A&M commit
The receivers have made the quarterbacks look good this week, and Marshall has more than done his part. A big frame with long arms and speed, Marshall makes it look unfair, even going up against five- and four-star defensive backs. One of the best out there, and still seeing his stock rise.
*****
WR Aaron Anderson – Alabama commit
The Under Armour roster is dotted with future SEC defensive backs and Crimson Tide fans can expect great things from their four-star signee. Anderson hasn’t backed away from the challenge, going against top defenders while standing out against other elite receivers.
The hands, speed and separation on routes have been impressive from Anderson in the early going of the game-day preparations.
*****
DB Robert Spears-Jennings – Oklahoma commit
A two-way standout at receiver and safety for Oklahoma’s Broken Arrow High School, Spears-Jennings is suiting up as a defensive back this week. The skill guys have had more one-on-one opportunities to showcase their talent, and Spears has held his ground and then some, raising his three-star stock among the best of the best in the 2022 class.
*****
OL Patrick “PJ” Williams – Texas A&M commit
The frame, athleticism and technique are there for Williams. As his game evolves, the next big step is adding weight to his four-star abilities. Williams had an impressive showing during the one-on-ones Thursday morning. Tremendous upside with Williams’ game.
*****
DT Marquis Gracial – Missouri commit
There are a lot of “dudes” on the Under Armour roster, and Gracial is one of those guys. Gracial is a physical specimen with and without shoulder pads. During the first go-round of one-on-ones for the linemen, Gracial showed why he’s a four-star with the All-American Game invite.