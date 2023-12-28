True freshman quarterback Marcel Reed threw for 363 yards and ran for a touchdown as the Aggies fought back from a 24-6 halftime deficit only to fall to Oklahoma State 31-23 in the Texas Bowl Wednesday night.

Already down more than 30 scholarship players, disaster struck for A&M immediately. Quarterback Jaylen Henderson completed a pass on a rollout, then jumped to get out of the way of Oklahoma State safety Cameron Epps. Epps, however, dove and hit Henderson's legs, causing him to fall awkwardly on his right arm. Henderson was immediately taken to the locker room, leaving Reed, the only remaining scholarship quarterback on the roster, at the helm.

"Everybody wants to protect the quarterback, and it's not that anybody did anything wrong. It was just a good hit on the guy, and the guy got hurt," interim coach Elijah Robinson said.

After an A&M punt, Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman began his game-long dissection of the Aggie secondary with a 17-yard pass to Brennan Presley and a 30-yarder to Rashod Owens that put the Cowboys at the A&M 10. But a 5-yard tackle for loss by defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy on Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon threw Oklahoma State's drive off schedule, and the Cowboys were forced to settle for a field goal.

To the surprise of many, Reed responded by leading the Aggies on a scoring drive of their own. With 14-yard completion to Jahdae Walker on 2nd and 10 and a 22-yarder to Moose Muhammad on 3rd and 8, the freshman moved the A&M offense into range for Randy Bond to hit a 37-yard field goal to tie the game.

The Aggies would add another field goal on their next drive, highlighted by Reed finding another freshman, tight end Jaden Platt, for a 39-yard completion on 3rd and 2 at the A&M 33. But the Cowboys would score touchdowns on two of their next three drives, with Bowman picking the Aggies apart with short passes on the first drive, then hitting Owens for a 34 yard completion on the second to set up a 12-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy.

At that point, the score was 24-6, all the momentum was on Oklahoma State's side and they were getting the kickoff to start the third quarter.

Instead of folding, the shorthanded Aggies went in at halftime and regrouped.

"We came back at halftime, and what we talked about was how we were going to remember this group," Robinson said. "They didn't have a blink in their eye, and I told them we were going to just keep playing hard on every snap."

Senior tight end Max Wright put it more succinctly: "Coming out in the second half, it was a, 'What do we have to lose?' mentality."

Bowman, who would throw for 457 yards, made his first big mistake on the opening drive of the second half, throwing an interception that nickel Dalton Brooks picked off at the A&M 40. The Aggies would add more than a field goal this time, with Reed connecting with Wright for a completion of 8 yards before rolling to his left on a bootleg, turning back and finding Wright wide open for a gain of 40 two plays later. That led to running back Amari Daniels punching it in from 2 yards out to cut Oklahoma State's lead to 24-13.

"My guy stepped up," Wright said of Reed. "That is just a representation of Marcel's character and the readiness he always has going into every week."

Bowman made up for his blunder by accounting for all 80 yards on Oklahoma State's next drive, finding Owens three times, including an 18-yard touchdown to make it 31-13 with 7:17 to go in the third quarter. But the Cowboys would not score again.

The Aggies would respond almost immediately, with Reed finding Walker (8 catches, 137 yards) for a 9-yard completion, then connecting a middle screen that developed into a 34-yard gain deep into Oklahoma State territory. Reed would cash in with his first career rushing touchdown, a 20 yard run.

While Reed was becoming the story on offense, there was no question who was standing out on defense. 12th Man Sam Mathews, making his first career start in his final game, totaled 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

""That moment was special," he said. "I grew up in Houston. I'm from League City. I grew up a Houston Texans fan."

Robinson said he was happy Mathews had a moment in the spotlight to cap his career.

""There's nobody better than that kid. He shows up every day and busts his tail. Good things happen to good people," Robinson said.

Mathews' interception was a drive-killer for Oklahoma State, but it came after a bitter one for the Aggies. A&M had driven the ball into Cowboys territory down 11, when Reed connected with Daniels on a perfectly-designed screen pass at the OSU 35. Daniels dashed for the end zone, only to have the ball stripped at the 6 by Oklahoma State's Xavier Benson at the 6, and the Cowboys recovered on their 1.

The Aggies would narrow the lead to 8 when Bond hit his third field goal of the night, a 51-yarder that bounced off the crossbar and through with 5:07 to go in the game.

Oklahoma State mounted a 9-play drive in an effort to kill the clock, but were forced to settle for a 47-yard field goal attempt by Alex Hale with 23 seconds left. He missed badly, giving A&M one final chance with 17 seconds to go and no timeouts.

But, as they had for the entire second half, the Aggies made it interesting. Reed found Walker for a 27-yard catch and run to the Oklahoma State 43, giving A&M one chance at a Hail Mary. Reed's pass was picked off, allowing the Cowboys to escape with a win over a tenacious but shorthanded group of Aggies.

""It has been hard, but that group stuck together. We went out there and fought," an emotional Wright said after the game. "We could have laid down at the end of the first half. It stinks."