Klein Collins 2019 running back Isaiah Spiller

It was expected to be between A&M, Michigan, and Oklahoma for him. Michigan is likely out of the picture now for Spiller after adding a running back. Oklahoma just added one, but they want two for the class. A&M is still the leader for him, but Oklahoma is pushing hard for him. A decision should come before the season.

Chances of picking Texas A&M: High

West Mesquite 2019 wide receiver Dylan Wright

Arkansas, Texas, and Texas A&M are the three teams for him. Others are trying to get in, but those are the three main teams to focus on. Wright has a plan to commit at the Under Armour All-American game so this one will be a while. I think it will end up a battle between A&M and Texas in the end with A&M winning because of how much time A&M will have for him after early signing period.

Chances of picking Texas A&M: High

Katy Mayde Creek defensive end Marcus Stripling

The heavy A&M lean will take his time with recruiting. He will take all five of his officials and not decide to after the visits. Don’t think it is of any concern to A&M still, but this one will be a while.

Chances of picking Texas A&M: High

Brooklyn, New York defensive end Adisa Isaac

Isaac loved his official to A&M and his relationship with Terry Price. Penn State will be tough to beat, but A&M can do it. I think A&M lands him.

Chances of picking Texas A&M: High

Baton Rouge, Louisiana linebacker Christian Harris

Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and Texas A&M is his top four. His official to A&M is for the Clemson game and he plans to official all schools with the exception of LSU. He really likes the class A&M is putting together, but my confidence is not as high for him at the moment. That might change after November 24.

Chances of picking Texas A&M: Medium

Horn Lake, Mississippi linebacker Nakobe Dean

Dean says he could take an official during the season to A&M. If he sets one up, I could see A&M’s chances going up. Right now, I think Alabama will be tough to overcome. He visited Alabama a week after A&M and the visit to Alabama has been his best visit so far.

Chances of picking Texas A&M: Low

Mansfield Legacy cornerback Jeffery Carter

This will be between A&M and Alabama. Carter was thought to commit soon, but he also said he wants to wait a few months. I was told Alabama and I was told A&M both by people I trust. I think it is too close to call at the moment.

Chances of picking Texas A&M: Medium

Sugar Land Dulles athlete Ainias Smith

Smith is being recruited at wide receiver and defensive back. He plans to commit during the season with Georgia being the biggest competition. If A&M wants him when he is ready to commit,

Chances of picking A&M: High

Amite, Louisiana athlete Devonta Lee

Lee likes the A&M staff and projects at linebacker and safety. Alabama and LSU are the favorites with A&M having a small chance.

Chances of picking Texas A&M: Low