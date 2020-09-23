AggieYell - Vanderbilt Press Conference

Vanderbilt Press Conference
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Texas A&M hosts Vanderbilt this Saturday night at Kyle Field to open up the 2020 SEC football season. Hear from Vanderbilt Head Coach Derek Mason and redshirt junior center Grant Miller.
Derek Mason:
(Video courtesy of Vanderbilt Athletics)
Privately I've whittled (the quarterback competition) down to two, and I understand exactly where I want to go. Me and Coach Fitch talk about it every day. Our reps really reflect that. So for us, we're just going to stay on task and we will line up versus Texas A&M on Saturday with a new quarterback for the 2020 season.
— Derek Mason
Grant Miller
(Video courtesy of Vanderbilt Athletics)
Texas A&M is a good team and I have a lot of respect for them.
— Grant Miller