Why he chose A&M: "As me and Jimbo were talking, and they were showing me the stats and facts and how their defense has changed for the better, I think they have championship potential," he said. "Especially with Jimbo Fisher winning a championship with FSU. He knows what it takes to get there -- it's almost like destiny promised it."

Walker is a big guy, around 300 pounds and probably a little bit more, but he's got tremendous speed for his size. There aren't many players of his size that line up as an edge rusher -- and even fewer who are successful at it. Walker was beating guys with pure speed, and that's hard to even fathom.

Walker has excellent athleticism. You can see that from his highlights on offense as much as the ones on defense. He was very good as a pass-catching tight end, adjusting his body to the ball and keeping his balance after being hit low. If he can do that, he's going to be able to develop effective secondary moves and beat linemen with his footwork and technique as much as his power.

The Aggies want to use Walker in multiple ways, including as a 3-technique (defensive tackle in a 4-3) and a 5-technique (defensive end). I think the primary objective for Walker is for him to eventually become a defensive tackle, but I could easily see him taking the Bobby Brown route and playing a season or maybe more as the "big" DE as well as taking snaps a tackle.