Walker makes it 13 for '20
ATLANTA, GA. -- Dallas Walker knew what he wanted to do. It was just a matter of the right time and place to do it.
The Mercedes Benz Dome and the Rivals 5-Star Challenge ended up checking off both boxes, so Walker made his move and committed to Texas A&M June 25. The Aggies beat out SEC foes Auburn and Kentucky for the 4-star defensive tackle, who had decided on A&M after his official visit two weeks ago.
During a conversation with AggieYell.com, Walker broke down his decision to commit to A&M, starting with his position coach, Elijah Robinson.
"Coach E, he's obviously a great coach and everything he says he proves," Walker said. "He said he was going to be there and keep in contact, and he's been in touch every day."
Another major selling point for Walker was the Aggie Network and the support base Aggies have for one another.
"They've got a community around there that loves the school. Even if I didn't go to the league, I'd still have ties around the whole city and area. They talked a lot about the Aggie Network and the (Aggie Ring)," he said.
Walker is not the only member of the Aggie football team from Smyrna, Tenn. Linebacker Ikenna Okeke is also from Smyrna and hosted Walker on his official visit. Okeke, Walker said, told him the coaching staff care about the players off the field just as much as on it.
"(Okeke) said it (A&M) was great. He showed me around, showed me the places outside (of campus), around the city and everything. He said the coaches take really good care of him, so that's another thing that drew me, how well that take care of their players," he said.
Walker said as soon as he walked out onto Kyle Field, he knew it was a place where he wanted to play college football.
"I thought it was beautiful. It was huge. As soon as I walked out there, I could imagine it all: the fans, the screaming -- I felt it as soon as I walked on the field," he recounted.
Walker wants to do more than play for the Aggies; he wants to win a championship as well. With Jimbo Fisher at the helm, he believes that is a very real possibility.
" As me and Jimbo were talking, and they were showing me the stats and facts and how their defense has changed for the better, I think they have championship potential," he said. "Especially with Jimbo Fisher winning a championship with FSU. He knows what it takes to get there -- it's almost like destiny promised it."
Walker said his recruitment may not be 100% done, but it would take an awful lot for him to pull back from his verbal pledge to the Aggies.
"I'm very excited about it. There may be some other visits, just for the experience and to finish out my five officials, but I don't think anyone is going to touch (A&M)," he said.
When asked if he had a message for the A&M fan base, Walker's reply was quick and simple.
"I'm all in," he said.
Walker is the 13th commit for A&M's 2020 class, and the seventh with a 4- or 5-star rating. He's also the seventh Aggie commit in June.
Analysis of A&M's newest commit
When he discussing his conversations with Jimbo Fisher and Mike Elko, Walker told me both men said they liked him because of his versatility. After looking at his film, I get that sentiment.
Walker is a big guy, around 300 pounds and probably a little bit more, but he's got tremendous speed for his size. There aren't many players of his size that line up as an edge rusher -- and even fewer who are successful at it. Walker was beating guys with pure speed, and that's hard to even fathom.
Walker has excellent athleticism. You can see that from his highlights on offense as much as the ones on defense. He was very good as a pass-catching tight end, adjusting his body to the ball and keeping his balance after being hit low. If he can do that, he's going to be able to develop effective secondary moves and beat linemen with his footwork and technique as much as his power.
The Aggies want to use Walker in multiple ways, including as a 3-technique (defensive tackle in a 4-3) and a 5-technique (defensive end). I think the primary objective for Walker is for him to eventually become a defensive tackle, but I could easily see him taking the Bobby Brown route and playing a season or maybe more as the "big" DE as well as taking snaps a tackle.
The Aggies need depth and athleticism in the interior line and Walker provides both. With Isaiah Raikes, the Aggies now have two highly athletic big defensive linemen in the 2020 class who could help take the unit to the next level in a couple of seasons.