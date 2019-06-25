The Mercedes Benz Dome and the Rivals 5-Star Challenge ended up checking off both boxes, so Walker made his move and committed to Texas A&M June 25. The Aggies beat out SEC foes Auburn and Kentucky for the 4-star defensive tackle, who had decided on A&M after his official visit two weeks ago.

During a conversation with AggieYell.com, Walker broke down his decision to commit to A&M, starting with his position coach, Elijah Robinson.

"Coach E, he's obviously a great coach and everything he says he proves," Walker said. "He said he was going to be there and keep in contact, and he's been in touch every day."

Another major selling point for Walker was the Aggie Network and the support base Aggies have for one another.

"They've got a community around there that loves the school. Even if I didn't go to the league, I'd still have ties around the whole city and area. They talked a lot about the Aggie Network and the (Aggie Ring)," he said.

Walker is not the only member of the Aggie football team from Smyrna, Tenn. Linebacker Ikenna Okeke is also from Smyrna and hosted Walker on his official visit. Okeke, Walker said, told him the coaching staff care about the players off the field just as much as on it.

"(Okeke) said it (A&M) was great. He showed me around, showed me the places outside (of campus), around the city and everything. He said the coaches take really good care of him, so that's another thing that drew me, how well that take care of their players," he said.

Walker said as soon as he walked out onto Kyle Field, he knew it was a place where he wanted to play college football.

"I thought it was beautiful. It was huge. As soon as I walked out there, I could imagine it all: the fans, the screaming -- I felt it as soon as I walked on the field," he recounted.

Walker wants to do more than play for the Aggies; he wants to win a championship as well. With Jimbo Fisher at the helm, he believes that is a very real possibility.

" As me and Jimbo were talking, and they were showing me the stats and facts and how their defense has changed for the better, I think they have championship potential," he said. "Especially with Jimbo Fisher winning a championship with FSU. He knows what it takes to get there -- it's almost like destiny promised it."

Walker said his recruitment may not be 100% done, but it would take an awful lot for him to pull back from his verbal pledge to the Aggies.

"I'm very excited about it. There may be some other visits, just for the experience and to finish out my five officials, but I don't think anyone is going to touch (A&M)," he said.

When asked if he had a message for the A&M fan base, Walker's reply was quick and simple.

"I'm all in," he said.



Walker is the 13th commit for A&M's 2020 class, and the seventh with a 4- or 5-star rating. He's also the seventh Aggie commit in June.