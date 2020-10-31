AggieYell - Wanna bet?

LSU (+1) at Auburn

LSU has a very bad defense. Auburn has a very bad football team that has been bailed out by the officials repeatedly. LSU’s offense is probably going to put up some points, and Auburn just strikes me as being so subpar offensively that LSU can hold them off. The pick: LSU wins outright

No. 5 Georgia (+17) at Kentucky

Kentucky has a problem: their offense is terrible except in the run department. Terry Wilson is hurt, so Joey Gatewood (yeah, the former Auburn guy) is going to start. Georgia’s run defense is stout and that’s all Kentucky can do. So while I don’t expect Georgia to put up a ton of points, I’m not sure Kentucky will put up any.

The pick: Georgia wins, covers

Ole Miss (+17.5) at Vanderbilt

Ole Miss isn’t good. They can score a lot of points, but give up a lot as well. The only team they’ve really kind of limited was Arkansas (hint). But Vandy is just a mess, they’re banged up and aren’t playing well. They can slow themselves down more than Ole Miss can and that will be enough.

The pick: Ole Miss wins, covers

Missouri (+13.5) at No. 10 Florida

This game shouldn’t be close, but Florida has not played in three weeks. Last week, Baylor was in the same boat and was not ready physically to compete with Texas. Florida is light-years better than Baylor, but it could take them a while to find their footing. Add in a defense that has been a disappointment and this one could be close.

The pick: Florida wins, Missouri covers

Mississippi State (+30.5) at No. 2 Alabama

This is a huge line and State’s defense is really pretty darned good. They have the best pass defense in the SEC at the moment. But they’re not going to score points and there’s a big question on whether this team really fully wants to play for Mike Leach. They’ve had five guys opt out or transfer in the past week. That’s not a good sign. Alabama will win easily, but 30.5 is a lot.

The pick: Alabama wins, Mississippi State covers

Texas (+3.5) at No. 6 Oklahoma State

This is putting a lot of faith in Texas’ offense and Oklahoma State’s offense being kind of middling so far. But there’s more to that game than what’s on the field. The big question: are Texas’ players going to fight for Tom Herman or are they done? You’ve got a team and a fan base that are pissed off at each other over the school song. The coach has come down on the side of the fan base (and administration). He hasn’t done a bang-up job anyway, so will Texas play hard or roll over? There’s a real good chance this one won’t be close.

The pick: Oklahoma State wins, covers

No. 3 Ohio State (-10.5) at No. 18 Penn State

They say the most improvement for a team comes from week 1 to week 2. Penn State had better hope so, because they were very sloppy in their loss to Indiana. A bigger problem for the Nittany Lions: Ohio State wasn’t sloppy. They were deadly efficient.

The pick: Ohio State wins, covers