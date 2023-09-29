The "number" is the over-under line for points. So if the number is 51, you take the under if you think they'll score less than that and the over if you think they'll score more. The over-under is both teams' combined scoring.

If you see a team that has a minus sign right after their name, that means they are favored by that many points. Example: Georgia (-14.5). If you see a team with a plus sign after their name, that means they are an underdog by that many points. A "cover" means the team you pick will either beat the spread if you take the favorite or the team stays within the spread if they're the underdog.

Alabama (-14.5) at Mississippi State

This game is a classic moveable force against an animate object. Alabama is 124th in sacks allowed, 104th in tackles for loss allowed and 100th in passing offense. Mississippi State is 120th in passing yards allowed and 107th in red zone defense. The Bulldogs are 93rd in total defense, which is hard to fathom. Alabama is not an offensive juggernaut, but they stuffed the ball right down Ole Miss’ throat last week and Jalen Milroe was much improved. Mississippi State scored 30 against South Carolina last weekend, but…well, USC sucks on defense. So that is likely fool’s gold. Alabama’s defense isn’t.

The pick: Alabama wins, covers





South Carolina (+12) at Tennessee

Stat speaking, Tennessee looks really good: total offense and defense both in the top 30, scoring offense and defense in the top 40, they don’t turn the ball over and don’t give up sacks.

So what’s the problem?

They struggled to beat Austin Peay at home and got smoked by Florida, that’s what’s wrong. The Vols have put up big numbers on bad teams (UVA and UTSA). They moved the ball up and down the field on Florida in the second half and had very little to show for it.

And now comes, with greetings, Spencer Rattler and the nation’s number 8 passing offense. Ruh roh.

But not really. USC is 121st in total defense, 125th in sacks allowed, 126th in passing yards allowed and 126th in rushing yards. They’re totally one-dimensional with no defense to help.

So I think Tennessee is going to move the ball, score points and Rocky Top will think everything is fixed — even though it isn’t.

The pick: Tennessee wins, South Carolina covers and they go over 61.5





Florida (+1) at Kentucky

This game may come down to the quarterbacks, because both are in the top 15 in rush defense (Kentucky first in the SEC, 9th overall; Florida second and 14th overall). We’ve seen what Florida’s offense can do against a good defense — not much (Utah). We haven’t seen what Kentucky’s can do, because they haven’t played one, but they had to shoot it out with Vandy last weekend. I’ll just take it to the quarterbacks, and I like Devin Leary more than Graham Mertz.

The pick: Kentucky wins, covers and they go under 44





LSU (-2.5) at Ole Miss

Just when Lane Kiffin thought he had it made, Alabama showed up and fed him his teeth last weekend. The Rebels may have gotten exposed by the Crimson Tide — I said I wasn’t sold on their defense, and they made Jalen Milroe look like Joe Montana. The Ole Miss rush defense is not good and their 67th in passing yards allowed. That’s pretty meh against an LSU offense that has looked good the past few weeks. BUT, LSU’s pass defense isn’t very good and they’re 70th in scoring defense. Jaxson Dart has been throwing it all over the place.

Still, do I trust Ole Miss to be able to stop a 3rd and 2 in the fourth quarter with the game on the line? Absolutely not.

The pick: LSU wins, covers, and they go under 67.5. That’s a lot of points.





Georgia (-14.5) at Auburn

This one screams UGLY. Auburn can’t pass, as we saw last weekend. Georgia is giving up 89 yards a game on the ground. They’re 17th in total defense. It’s going to be pleasant in Auburn, so the heat won’t be an issue like last weekend at A&M, but Georgia can still just pound away and break Auburn’s will. After the psyche-smashing loss the Aggies gave them, I’m not sure that will take much work.

The pick: Georgia wins, covers