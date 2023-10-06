Wanna Bet?
AggieYell's weekly betting column returns after a moderately successful week. Shall we take a look at some more games? Of course we should.
Five from the SEC
LSU (-4) at Missouri
This is a weird one, because Missouri is the unbeaten and LSU is the two-loss team. Mizzou has won three one-score games — against K-State, Memphis and…Middle Tennessee. LSU’s problems we’re aware of. Both teams have been in shootouts, but LSU’s opponents have been better and they’ve still scored more points. Would I be surprised if Missouri won here? No, because LSU’s defense is atrocious. But I think they do have the needed firepower here.
The pick: LSU wins, covers
Arkansas (+11.5) at Ole Miss
Keep in mind, Arkansas won this game last year 42-27 and gave up 703 yards of offense to Ole Miss. The last time they played in Oxford, Ole Miss won 52-51. Before last weekend, Arkansas had been at least decent on offense and scored 31 points against both LSU and BYU. Ole Miss has the 104th-ranked defense and is 112th in passing yards allowed; Rocket Sanders should have an easier time running in his second game back as well.
Am I picking Arkansas? No way. With Dwight McGlothern (concussion) likely out, Arkansas is likely going to start two freshmen corners. Ole Miss is going to put up plenty of points — but the Hogs should at least show more signs of life than they did against A&M.
The pick: Ole Miss wins, covers and the total goes OVER 62.5
Kentucky (+14.5) at Georgia
The Dawgs aren’t the juggernaut that they’ve been in past years, but they’re still a very good all-around team: 16th in total offense, 16th in total defense. The most points they’ve given up this year are 21. Kentucky just took Florida apart at home and Ray Davis ran for a ridiculous number of yards, and he’ll have to be huge in this one if the Wildcats are going to have a shot. At night, in Athens with a team that’s still learning to win…that’s too much to ask. I’m going Georgia.
The pick: Georgia wins, Kentucky covers
Western Michigan (+20.5) at Mississippi State
This is a feel better game for Mississippi State. In their losses to Iowa and Syracuse, Western Michigan scored 17 total points. They’re 122nd in total defense and 123rd in red zone defense. Mississippi State is a bad team, but at least it was Alabama and LSU punking them. They weren’t getting into shootouts with Toledo.
The pick: Mississippi State wins, covers
Vanderbilt (+18.5) at Florida
Vandy is on a 4-game losing streak in which they’ve given up at least 36 points in each game. Their starting quarterback is hurt. Florida is absolute garbage on the road, but they’ve won all three games in The Swamp, giving up no more than 16 points in any of them. Don’t confuse Florida with good, but they’ve got enough to stroll through this one.
The pick: Florida wins, covers
Five from around the country
Maryland (+20) at Ohio State
Very quietly, Maryland is 5-0 and has pounded everyone they’ve played. They’re actually putting up more yards per game on offense than Ohio State is. The Buckeyes are also undefeated after plowing through their early season cupcakes and wriggling their way to a last-second win at Notre Dame. Ohio State gets very little pressure — 117th in sacks — but are still the #2 scoring defense, #5 passing defense and #6 in total defense. In other words, their secondary is fantastic. Maryland is pass heavy, throwing for nearly 298 yards a game. I think the Terps may be able to cover, but their chances of winning in Columbus are about nil.
The pick: Ohio State wins, Maryland covers and they go UNDER 57
Texas (-5.5) vs. Oklahoma (in Dallas)
This game, on paper, looks like it could be either a shootout or a defensive struggle, with nothing in between. OU is #4 in scoring defense and #3 in scoring offense; Texas is 12th in scoring defense and 29th in scoring offense.
Two things stand out here. Texas has not faced a really good passing attack all year, and Dillon Gabriel is having a good season. OU also doesn’t give up sacks. OU also has forced 10 interceptions on the season, while Quinn Ewers has only thrown one. Consider this playing a hunch, but I like OU in this one.
The pick: Oklahoma wins outright
Notre Dame (-6.5) at Louisville
I watched the Louisville-NC State game last weekend and to say I was underwhelmed would be an understatement. Louisville has shot it out with bad teams and they’ve slugged it out with bad teams. The point is, they’ve beaten bad teams. These two teams already have a common opponent, NC State. Notre Dame beat them by three touchdowns. After a big win over Duke, the Domers feel good about themselves again. I doubt that will change this weekend.
The pick: Notre Dame wins, covers
Georgia Tech (+21) at Miami
He didn’t find success at A&M, but former Aggie quarterback Haynes King is lighting it up at Tech: 107-166, 1,480 yards, 15 TD and 4 INT. That’s real nice. You know what isn’t nice? Being 113th in total defense, 103rd in scoring defense and 129 — NEXT TO LAST — in rush defense. Oh, and you lost to Bowling Green at home. I can see Haynes throwing for 300 in this game and Miami absolutely not caring.
The pick: Miami wins, covers and the total goes OVER 57.5
Washington State (+3) at UCLA
Washington State has not scored less than 31 points in a game so far. UCLA has not given up more than 14 points in a game this year. Something has to give in this game, and I think Washington State’s run defense will be the thing that does.
The pick: UCLA wins, covers