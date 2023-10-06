LSU (-4) at Missouri





This is a weird one, because Missouri is the unbeaten and LSU is the two-loss team. Mizzou has won three one-score games — against K-State, Memphis and…Middle Tennessee. LSU’s problems we’re aware of. Both teams have been in shootouts, but LSU’s opponents have been better and they’ve still scored more points. Would I be surprised if Missouri won here? No, because LSU’s defense is atrocious. But I think they do have the needed firepower here.

The pick: LSU wins, covers





Arkansas (+11.5) at Ole Miss





Keep in mind, Arkansas won this game last year 42-27 and gave up 703 yards of offense to Ole Miss. The last time they played in Oxford, Ole Miss won 52-51. Before last weekend, Arkansas had been at least decent on offense and scored 31 points against both LSU and BYU. Ole Miss has the 104th-ranked defense and is 112th in passing yards allowed; Rocket Sanders should have an easier time running in his second game back as well.

Am I picking Arkansas? No way. With Dwight McGlothern (concussion) likely out, Arkansas is likely going to start two freshmen corners. Ole Miss is going to put up plenty of points — but the Hogs should at least show more signs of life than they did against A&M.





The pick: Ole Miss wins, covers and the total goes OVER 62.5





Kentucky (+14.5) at Georgia





The Dawgs aren’t the juggernaut that they’ve been in past years, but they’re still a very good all-around team: 16th in total offense, 16th in total defense. The most points they’ve given up this year are 21. Kentucky just took Florida apart at home and Ray Davis ran for a ridiculous number of yards, and he’ll have to be huge in this one if the Wildcats are going to have a shot. At night, in Athens with a team that’s still learning to win…that’s too much to ask. I’m going Georgia.





The pick: Georgia wins, Kentucky covers





Western Michigan (+20.5) at Mississippi State





This is a feel better game for Mississippi State. In their losses to Iowa and Syracuse, Western Michigan scored 17 total points. They’re 122nd in total defense and 123rd in red zone defense. Mississippi State is a bad team, but at least it was Alabama and LSU punking them. They weren’t getting into shootouts with Toledo.





The pick: Mississippi State wins, covers





Vanderbilt (+18.5) at Florida





Vandy is on a 4-game losing streak in which they’ve given up at least 36 points in each game. Their starting quarterback is hurt. Florida is absolute garbage on the road, but they’ve won all three games in The Swamp, giving up no more than 16 points in any of them. Don’t confuse Florida with good, but they’ve got enough to stroll through this one.





The pick: Florida wins, covers