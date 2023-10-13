Wanna bet?
After another not so shabby week, we're back with AY's weekly betting primer.
Five from the SEC
Auburn (+11) at LSU
By now, I think we’ve established LSU isn’t very good and their defense is awful. They’re 122nd in total defense, 121st in pass defense and in the 90s in run defense. In the case of the moveable force against the animate object, Auburn is 120th in passing — but they can run. It’s almost enough for me to take them, but this in Baton Rouge and I don’t think Auburn’s defense can stop LSU’s offense enough. I would love to be wrong on this one, though.
The pick: LSU wins, covers
Arkansas (+19.5) at Alabama
This is not a good time for Arkansas to head to Tuscaloosa. The Tide defense is feeling good after holding down A&M in the second half last week and the Razorbacks have given up 13 sacks in the last two games. Their running game has basically vanished. I don’t think Alabama will score a ton of points, but will still cover.
The pick: Alabama wins, covers and they go UNDER 46
Florida (+2) at South Carolina
I’m shocked at this line. It’s not that Florida is good; South Carolina’s just really bad. They’re 124th in rushing offense, 128th in tackles for loss allowed and 128th in sacks allowed. Oh, and they’re 118th in total defense. I get that the Gators are very average and that this game is in Columbia, but what have the Gamecocks done to deserve any credit? Florida can at least piece some things together offensively, and that may be enough to stop Spencer Rattler.
The pick: Florida wins outright
Georgia (-32.5) at Vanderbilt
Oh boy. This could be bad. Georgia found its offensive footing last weekend, putting up 51 on Kentucky. Vandy is not only Vandy, but they’re on their backup quarterback and are just not getting anything done on either side of the ball. 32 1/2 is a whole lot, but Georgia may cover it easily.
The pick: Georgia wins, covers
Missouri (+2.5) at Kentucky
This is a rough one to pick, because both teams are coming off of tough losses — Mizzou lost 49-39 at home and Kentucky was blitzed 51-13 by Georgia. But here’s the stat that surprised me: Missouri is 12th nationally in passing yards. Kentucky is 102nd in passing yards allowed. In a tight game, you look for the mismatches. That’s the biggest one here.
The pick: Missouri wins outright
Five from around the country
Oregon (+3) at Washington
UW has the nation’s #1 offense. Oregon has the #2 offense and the #6 defense. But the Ducks’ list of victims is Portland State, Colorado, Stanford, Hawaii and Texas Tech. The Ducks had trouble in Lubbock; this game will be at Washington and will be wild.
The pick: Washington wins, covers
Kansas (-3) at Oklahoma State
KU will likely be without Jaden Daniels for the third straight game, which hurts them badly. But they’re still averaging 232 yards a game on the ground, and Oklahoma State is in the upper 80s in rush defense. K-State turnovers led to Oklahoma State’s win in their last game; if they can’t repeat the feat, the Jayhawks can run it to success.
The pick: Kansas wins, covers
Iowa (+9.5) at Wisconsin
Welcome to the Under Bowl. Iowa hasn’t scored more than 26 points against any Power 5 opponent; Wisconsin is 90th in passing yards, but 16th in rushing. Wisconsin is, in spite of its issues, averaging 150 yards a game more in offense than Iowa. I think Wisconsin wins, covers and they STILL go under 34.5.
The pick: Wisconsin wins, covers and they go under 34.5
USC (+2.5) at Notre Dame
It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Notre Dame, and now USC shows up. The Trojans may be 6-0, but their defense is pretty awful — 108th in total defense — and they’ve had to shoot it out with everyone they’ve played. Notre Dame has the 12th-ranked defense, the third-ranked pass defense, they’re at home and they’ve got to have this game. Rivalry games are tough, but I have zero faith in USC’s defense.
The pick: Notre Dame wins, covers
Miami (+2.5) at North Carolina
This one I have very little faith in after Miami’s idiotic loss last weekend. They could easily spin out of control here. Both teams can toss it all over the place, but Miami’s defense has been a lot better. The most points they’ve given up, after the 33 A&M put up, has been 23. UNC is the best offense they’ve seen since the Aggies, but I think Miami can outscore them.
The pick: Miami wins, covers