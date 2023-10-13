Auburn (+11) at LSU

By now, I think we’ve established LSU isn’t very good and their defense is awful. They’re 122nd in total defense, 121st in pass defense and in the 90s in run defense. In the case of the moveable force against the animate object, Auburn is 120th in passing — but they can run. It’s almost enough for me to take them, but this in Baton Rouge and I don’t think Auburn’s defense can stop LSU’s offense enough. I would love to be wrong on this one, though.

The pick: LSU wins, covers





Arkansas (+19.5) at Alabama

This is not a good time for Arkansas to head to Tuscaloosa. The Tide defense is feeling good after holding down A&M in the second half last week and the Razorbacks have given up 13 sacks in the last two games. Their running game has basically vanished. I don’t think Alabama will score a ton of points, but will still cover.

The pick: Alabama wins, covers and they go UNDER 46





Florida (+2) at South Carolina

I’m shocked at this line. It’s not that Florida is good; South Carolina’s just really bad. They’re 124th in rushing offense, 128th in tackles for loss allowed and 128th in sacks allowed. Oh, and they’re 118th in total defense. I get that the Gators are very average and that this game is in Columbia, but what have the Gamecocks done to deserve any credit? Florida can at least piece some things together offensively, and that may be enough to stop Spencer Rattler.

The pick: Florida wins outright





Georgia (-32.5) at Vanderbilt

Oh boy. This could be bad. Georgia found its offensive footing last weekend, putting up 51 on Kentucky. Vandy is not only Vandy, but they’re on their backup quarterback and are just not getting anything done on either side of the ball. 32 1/2 is a whole lot, but Georgia may cover it easily.

The pick: Georgia wins, covers





Missouri (+2.5) at Kentucky

This is a rough one to pick, because both teams are coming off of tough losses — Mizzou lost 49-39 at home and Kentucky was blitzed 51-13 by Georgia. But here’s the stat that surprised me: Missouri is 12th nationally in passing yards. Kentucky is 102nd in passing yards allowed. In a tight game, you look for the mismatches. That’s the biggest one here.

The pick: Missouri wins outright