My priority list with 14 spots left
The Aggies now have the #4 class in the country for 2019 with their 11 commits. That's a fantastic start, but I can't help but wonder if they're really going to start honing in on certain positions to fill out the last half of the class. One thing's for sure: they're not going to just sit around and wait to get some guys. They'll get talent as quick as they can and hope to keep it.
So here's what I'd do with the remaining 14 spots, with possible targets in parentheses:
RB: 1 (Isaiah Spiller, King Dorue)
OL: 3, all tackles (Kenyon Green, Javonne Shepherd, Andrew Coker, Trevor Roberson, Blake Trainor)
TE: 1 (Jaylen Wydermyer)
DE: 2 (Marcus Stripling, Gilbert Ibeneme, Adisa Isaac and several others)
LB: 3 (David Gbenda, Brandon Smith, Mahmoud Diabate, Kalen Deloach)
CB: 3 (Bobby Wolfe, Erick Young, Scooby Carter, Marcus Banks)
And then have one spot for someone really special (or maybe a QB, which they seem to be slow-playing right now). But without question, my big concerns are linebacker, corner and offensive tackle. Defensive end is on its way to being outstanding, there's plenty of depth on both of the interior lines and the safety haul is outstanding. But for this class to hit all the high notes, that's where I think they have to go.
NCAA review panel right on with recommendations
It kind of flew under the radar, but a review panel convened by the NCAA after the Adidas-related paying of players arrests occurred released its recommendations this morning. They're interesting, in some cases strong and certainly in the right direction.
One thing that's gotten the most headlines is the recommendation to abolish "one and dones" -- players who clearly are just taking a season at the college level before going to the NBA. I think keeping players around for two or three seasons would be great for the college game, but I can't see the NBA or the NBA Players' Association, both of whom have a say in the process, agreeing to it.
What I liked more were the idea of mandatory penalties for those coaches and programs caught cheating. Teams caught cheating would get 5-year postseason bans and coaches would be banned for life. But what I really liked is the idea of independent disciplinarians who would have seats on the NCAA board. Let's face it; the NCAA is a bunch of brainless pansies who don't have the guts to do what's needed to clean up any sport. Getting someone else who might bring the hammer is a good start.