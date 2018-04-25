The Aggies now have the #4 class in the country for 2019 with their 11 commits. That's a fantastic start, but I can't help but wonder if they're really going to start honing in on certain positions to fill out the last half of the class. One thing's for sure: they're not going to just sit around and wait to get some guys. They'll get talent as quick as they can and hope to keep it.

So here's what I'd do with the remaining 14 spots, with possible targets in parentheses:

RB: 1 (Isaiah Spiller, King Dorue)

OL: 3, all tackles (Kenyon Green, Javonne Shepherd, Andrew Coker, Trevor Roberson, Blake Trainor)

TE: 1 (Jaylen Wydermyer)

DE: 2 (Marcus Stripling, Gilbert Ibeneme, Adisa Isaac and several others)

LB: 3 (David Gbenda, Brandon Smith, Mahmoud Diabate, Kalen Deloach)

CB: 3 (Bobby Wolfe, Erick Young, Scooby Carter, Marcus Banks)

And then have one spot for someone really special (or maybe a QB, which they seem to be slow-playing right now). But without question, my big concerns are linebacker, corner and offensive tackle. Defensive end is on its way to being outstanding, there's plenty of depth on both of the interior lines and the safety haul is outstanding. But for this class to hit all the high notes, that's where I think they have to go.

