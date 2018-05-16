My 10 favorite games over the last 20 years (and why)

In spite of the fact that the past two decades have not been the kindest to Aggie Football, there have also been a fair share of really exciting games. Here's a look at my 10 favorite, going back the past two decades. Trust me, my list won't be the same as yours.

Kellen Mond helped the Aggies rally in Gainesville.

#10: Texas A&M 19, Florida 17 (Gainesville, Fla., 2017) Right off the bat, I know it's different. The reason this game makes the list was because of the location -- not just that it was at Gainesville, but the fact that I was on the sideline as the game wound down. Christian Kirk had not had his best game and Florida had avoided kicking to him like the plague all night. Then, with just a few minutes to go in the game, they kicked to him. And paid for it. Kirk got the Aggies deep into Florida territory and Daniel LaCamera nailed a field goal with just over a minute to go to give A&M the lead. The Aggies never let the Gators get past midfield on the final possession, as Tyrel Dodson picked off Felipe Franks to end it. Being on the sidelines for the last few minutes of that game was both awesome and intense.

Trevor Knight kept his cool and led the Aggies to a dramatic win.

#9: Texas A&M 45, Tennessee 38 (2OT) (Kyle Field, 2016) This was a massive game at the time that turned out to be meaningless by season's end. But who cared then? It was the highest of drama. Both teams were 5-0 and while the Aggies had been rolling past opponents, Tennessee just kept on finding miraculous ways to win. At first, it seemed like the Aggies would roll again, as they jumped up 28-7 with 10:40 to go in the 3rd quarter. Then Tennessee started grinding up the Aggie defense with Alvin Kamara (127 yards rushing, 161 receiving) pulling the Vols back into the game almost by himself. The Aggies looked like they had it locked down with a little over 3 minutes left when Trevor Knight broke loose for a 62 yard touchdown run to make it 35-21, but the Vols came back yet again. After Tray Williams had a massive run stripped from him and out the back of the end zone for a touchback, the Vols did the unthinkable and tied the game at 35 with less than a minute left. A&M had a chance to win in regulation, but LaCamera missed a 43-yarder at the gun. After a pair of field goals, Knight forced his way into the end zone for another score to put the Aggies in front. Armani Watts then ended the festivities by baiting a pass over the middle from Josh Dobbs that sent Kyle Field into a frenzy.

Kenny Hill's last big game as an Aggie came in this one.

#8: Texas A&M 35, Arkansas 28 (OT) (AT&T Stadium, 2014) I hate going to JerryWorld. I hate the trip, I hate that the game isn't played on a campus and I hate what it normally does to my heart rate. That all started in 2014 when A&M and Arkansas threw haymakers at each other for more than 60 minutes. The Aggies came in unbeaten. The Hogs were 3-1, but looking for their first conference win in 14 tries. It looked like they had it when up 28-14 in the 4th quarter, but the Aggies came back. Kenny Hill (386 yards, 4 TD passing) hit Ed Pope for an 86 yard score, then caught Josh Reynolds on a 56-yard catch and run for a score with 2:08 left after Arkansas missed a field goal to clinch it. The Aggies needed one play in overtime to win it, as Hill hit an ailing Malcome Kennedy over the middle for a 25-yard TD. After the A&M defense swarmed and shut down an Arkansas running game that had had its way all day on the Hogs' lone possession, A&M had its third straight win over Arkansas.

The Aggies battered Bobby Newcombe all day.

#7: #18 Texas A&M 28, #2 Nebraska 21 (Kyle Field, 1998) One of my first games at Kyle Field remains one of the best. The first Maroon Out game saw the home team physically beat up the team that had won 3 of the last 4 national titles and came in 5-0. A&M would only throw the ball 8 times, completing 2 passes (one of which was an 81-yard TD from Randy McCown to Chris Taylor), but ran for 259 yards against the vaunted Blackshirts of Nebraska. The Aggies would build a 28-7 lead before a furious Nebraska comeback that ended with an interception by safety Sedrick Curry with about minute left in the game. That crowd of around 61,000 sure sounded a lot louder on that October Saturday.

Reggie McNeal was magic against the Sooners.

#6: Texas A&M 30, #1 Oklahoma 26 (Kyle Field, 2002) R.C. Slocum's last win as A&M's coach was his first against a No. 1 team and looked like it was the start of a magical era with Reggie McNeal. Instead, it's just one amazing game. McNeal didn't even start, but with the Aggies down 7-0 and Dustin Long 3-9 with an INT, R.C. pulled the plug and went to the 5-star freshman. It worked, as McNeal threw for 191 yards and 4 TD and ran for 89 more, leaving the OU defense in his wake. His touchdown pass to Greg Porter late in the first half has reached legendary status and leaves us all thinking about what might have been.

Johnny Manziel hit Ryan Swope with this pass to give A&M its final lead.

#5: Texas A&M 30, Ole Miss 27 (Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, 2012) What a miserable night. Cold and drizzly and it ate right through you if you were in the stands or the sideline. It looked like it was going to be a miserable night game-wise, too, as A&M turned the ball over 5 times, were down 27-17 and were backed up to their 1 facing a 3rd and 17 early in the 4th quarter. Instead, Johnny Manziel found Mike Evans for a big catch to get out of trouble and get the offense moving. A&M scored quickly, got a field goal to pull within 27-23 and then took advantage of Hugh Freeze's boneheaded decision to go for it on 4th down on his end of the field, as Manziel hit Ryan Swope in the back corner of the end zone with 1:46 to go in the game. Toney Hurd would pick off Bo Wallace to seal one of the most heart-pounding wins I have been involved with (and the next season's wasn't too shabby either).

Johnny Manziel destroyed OU in the 2013 Cotton Bowl.

#4: #9 Texas A&M 41, #11 Oklahoma 13 (2013 Cotton Bowl) A lot of Heisman winners struggle in their bowl games because they're a little rusty and out of shape after the banquet circuit. Oklahoma was hoping that would happen to Johnny Manziel, but instead they got peak Johnny Football. The Aggies crushed OU after halftime, turning a 14-13 lead into a demolition. Manziel put up a video game-like total of 567 yards of offense as Manziel cemented his position as one of the best players of his generation -- and A&M got to whip an old Big 12 nemesis in its first year in the SEC. That was quite sweet.

The game that won the Heisman.

#3: #15 Texas A&M 29, #1 Alabama 24 (Bryant-Denny Stadium, 2012) The whole time, you expected Alabama to come back. Even with the Aggies jumped out 21-0 in the first quarter, it was almost certain the Tide would make a game of it. And they did, but Johnny Manziel's great game rushing and passing kept Alabama at arm's length until the end, when Deshazor Everett's pick interception of A.J. McCarron and an encroachment penalty on a punt would close things out. Alabama won the title, but Manziel won the Heisman and played a game for the ages.

Sirr Parker would reach the end zone, cement his legend and devastate K-State.

#2: #10 Texas A&M 36, #2 K-State 33 (2OT) (TWA Dome, St. Louis, 1998) As if you even have to ask why. Reinforcing the idea that Aggies never quit, they came back from a 15-point 4th quarter deficit to tie the game, then won in double overtime to knock K-State out of a chance at the national title game. Nobody gave the Aggies much of a shot against Michael Bishop and a loaded K-State team, but with a team that didn't throw piling up yards on the arm of Branndon Stewart (324 yards, to be precise) and running the same quick slant to Sirr Parker over and over, they came through. It would be A&M's only Big 12 title.

Brian Gamble's famous response says it all.

#1: Texas A&M 20, #5 Texas 16 (Kyle Field, 1999) You all know why. It was the most emotional and toughest-played game you'll see, and the crowd was roaring throughout. And if you ask players on both sides (which I have), they'll tell you that there was something (or someone) else on that field that day that worked in A&M's favor. And to think about still brings tears.

