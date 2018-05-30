Depending on which site you use, the Aggies either have the 7th or 3rd-ranked class in the nation for 2019 right now. Of course, this is the last week of May and they only have 12 commits. A lot can change between now and next February. But let's say the Aggies end up adding exactly 13 more players, guys I believe they lead for at this point. Where could that get them?

The scoring system for commits is somewhat convoluted, and can be found here. Right now, the Aggies have 1187 points for their 12 commits -- but remember, Rivals only counts the top 20 guys in each recruiting class. So let's see how my experiment works.

Guys I believe A&M leads for:

OL Kenyon Green (5-star, #14 in the nation; 150+66 = 216 points)

OL Javonne Shepherd (5.7 3-star; 90 points)

CB Erick Young (6.0 4-star, #24 in the nation; 135+56 = 191 points)

CB Bobby Wolfe (5.8 4-star; 105 points)

CB Marcus Banks (5.7 3-star; 90 points)

DE Marcus Stripling (5.9 4-star, #98 in the nation; 120+33= 153 points)

DE Gilbert Ibeneme (5.8 4-star; 105 points)

DE David Ugwoegbu (5.8 4-star; 105 points)

RB Isaiah Spiller (5.8 4-star, #182 in the nation; 105+16 = 121 points)

WR/TE Nnamdi Adim-Madumere (5.7 3-star; 90 points)

TE Jayden Wydemyer (5.7 3-star; 90 points)

WR Tamauzia Brown (5.8 4-star; 105 points)

LB Tyrone Brown (5.7 3-star; 90 points)





All the 4- and 5-stars would be included in the top 20. The commits that would join this list include:

S Brian Williams (6.0 4-star, #27 in the nation; 135 + 53 = 188 points)

S Demani Richardson (5.9 4-star, #93 in the nation; 120+34 = 154 points)

WR Kenyon Jackson (5.8 4-star, #187 in the nation; 105+15 = 120 points)

WR Kam Brown (5.8 4-star, #165 in the nation; 105+ 20 = 125 points)

DL DeMarvin Leal (5.8 4-star, #189 in the nation; 120 points)

DE Braedon Mowry (5.8 4-star; 105 points)

DT Josh Ellison (5.7 3-star; 90 points)

So that means Green, Young, Wolfe, Ibeneme, Ugwoegbu, Spiller, Tamauzia Brown, Williams, Richardson, Jackson, Kam Brown, Leal, Mowry, Ellison, Stripling, Wydemyer, Tyrone Brown, Adim-Manumere, Banks and Shepherd would make up the 20.

This would give them a total of 2,453 points, which would put them between 7th and 8th in last year's rankings. That would be a very good class. But I don't think 7th is what Jimbo Fisher has in mind. It's a safe bet a couple of guys (Ellison, Baylor Cupp) will see a boost; Young may even get to 5-star territory. But maybe it's best to expect a late surge that we're not predicting at the end.

Yes, that means I'm also expecting better than a class in the range of 7th.