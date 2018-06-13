Wednesday Talking Points
Looking for a set direction with the last bunch of scholarships? Don't.
One thing that always astonished me with Kevin Sumlin was that he and his staff had set requirements for every position in every class. I am not attempting to say that they wouldn't go after need positions, but they were very regimented in how many players they'd take at a position. Once they had that, moving on -- unless you were one of the guys the staff was enamored with, then they'd wait and wait and the expense of other talented prospects.
As you can guess, I disagree strongly with both ends of that approach. I think it limits the amount of talent you can get and, frankly, is both arrogant and naive. From what we can tell, Jimbo Fisher doesn't roll like that. Some of this may sound like beating a dead horse, but it merits repeating.
My guess right now is that A&M has 11 scholarships, max, that it can offer for 2019. There are a couple of positions the staff knows it needs to fill, but it will not limit itself to set numbers. By that I mean they'll be after at least a certain amount of guys, but will not limit themselves to that number of talent is available.
Let's start at wideout, for example. A&M has three wide receiver commits at the moment. They do not necessarily need any more. But they're working on Dylan Wright extremely hard. He may be leaning A&M's direction. But Devonta Lee was on campus today for camp, and Jaylen Ellis has been multiple times and Jalen Curry remains an option.
At defensive end, they want Marcus Stripling. Get him and they're happy. But they're after a bunch of other players, as we've mentioned. Linebacker? Nakobe Dean and Christian Harris appear to be the top options, but they're not limiting themselves. Defensive tackle? Done -- unless Ish Sopsher wants in.
My point is this: they're looking for quality moreso than just certain quantities. If they think a player can help the program, they'll pursue them even it means juggling the numbers. That's what makes this recruiting cycle so fascinating compared to some of the others -- you really have no idea what direction it'll take.
Rule changes are all positive
Two new rulings came down from the NCAA today, and I think both are nothing short of great. First, players can now play in as many as four games and keep their redshirt; second, players no longer need to ask permission to transfer and coaches can't block them.
The four-game redshirt is a great idea. There are players that aren't ready at the start of the season who develop into capable players by the end of it. I think the Aggies could have certainly used a Mike Evans in 2011, and Nick Starkel could have come in when Trevor Knight was hurt in 2016 and perhaps sparked the offense. But due to a fear of "wasting" them -- a valid concern -- that didn't happen. Now, coaches have an opportunity to either observe a player in live fire early in the season to evaluate them, or activate them down the stretch when his team may be short-handed. If NFL teams can activate players off the practice squad and baseball teams can expand their rosters after Sept. 1, why shouldn't players who can help be used for short periods of time? It seems quite rational.
So does the idea of getting a coach's hands off of a kid who decides they want to transfer. Coaches are able to leave any time they want without anyone blocking them, so why shouldn't a player who has found that his situation has changed? For example, Keynel McZeal and Aaron Hansford came to A&M to play a certain role in Noel Mazzone's offense. That role no longer exists. If they decided to transfer, how fair would it be Jimbo decided he'd just block them? Of course, it wouldn't be. But guys like Nick Saban have done it in the past.
If a coach is going to be able to get up and leave his players and nobody has a say about it, then an individual player should have the same right. Maybe doing so doesn't make the guy the best teammate, but it his future we're talking about. A coach blocking a transfer is just petty and capricious. In other words, get over it and let the kid walk.
Now, thankfully, that's not going to be an issue.