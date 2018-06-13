One thing that always astonished me with Kevin Sumlin was that he and his staff had set requirements for every position in every class. I am not attempting to say that they wouldn't go after need positions, but they were very regimented in how many players they'd take at a position. Once they had that, moving on -- unless you were one of the guys the staff was enamored with, then they'd wait and wait and the expense of other talented prospects.

As you can guess, I disagree strongly with both ends of that approach. I think it limits the amount of talent you can get and, frankly, is both arrogant and naive. From what we can tell, Jimbo Fisher doesn't roll like that. Some of this may sound like beating a dead horse, but it merits repeating.

My guess right now is that A&M has 11 scholarships, max, that it can offer for 2019. There are a couple of positions the staff knows it needs to fill, but it will not limit itself to set numbers. By that I mean they'll be after at least a certain amount of guys, but will not limit themselves to that number of talent is available.

Let's start at wideout, for example. A&M has three wide receiver commits at the moment. They do not necessarily need any more. But they're working on Dylan Wright extremely hard. He may be leaning A&M's direction. But Devonta Lee was on campus today for camp, and Jaylen Ellis has been multiple times and Jalen Curry remains an option.

At defensive end, they want Marcus Stripling. Get him and they're happy. But they're after a bunch of other players, as we've mentioned. Linebacker? Nakobe Dean and Christian Harris appear to be the top options, but they're not limiting themselves. Defensive tackle? Done -- unless Ish Sopsher wants in.

My point is this: they're looking for quality moreso than just certain quantities. If they think a player can help the program, they'll pursue them even it means juggling the numbers. That's what makes this recruiting cycle so fascinating compared to some of the others -- you really have no idea what direction it'll take.