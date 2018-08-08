• If Quartney Davis is indeed healthy, I could see him getting a really long look as a starter. He fills two things Jimbo Fisher wants: a big receiver (he is 6'2", 200) who can run. Kendrick Rogers has had some drops and that could cost him.

• I really hope the staff will consider allowing Connor Lanfear to redshirt. He's nowhere near able to play and when he's healthy, he's a very solid guard. If you get him back in 2019, then you have the talented kids competing with Dan Moore (junior), Lanfear (RS-Sr.), Erik McCoy (Sr.) and Carson Green (Jr.) That's only beneficial, in my opinion.



• I think Mike Elko and Bradley Dale Peveto like what they're getting out of Ikenna Okeke. We may not see much, but we do see a lot of him.

• A line with Kingsley Keke, Daylon Mack, Justin Madubuike and Landis Durham is really big and very athletic. The idea has grown on me in a hurry.

• If Keke plays a lot of DE, it's not a slap at the freshmen. If you look across the board, they're all being brought along slowly. Leon O'Neal is running with the 3s; so is Jordan Moore. All of the freshmen linemen are with the 3s. Jalen Preston is the closest wideout to being in the equation and he's maybe with the 3s. The freshmen running backs start getting the ball at the 4th string. This is what you do when you have some depth and coaches who are looking at more than just talent (as in, they want to coach them up).

• Preston is definitely closer to playing time than Caleb Chapman is right now.

• Fisher has a great dilemma on his hands. He likes Cam Buckley and Roshauud Paul. Now he has to find a way to use them both.

• The wideouts may not be as disappointing as first thought, which is another reason patience is a virtue. Dameyune Craig may be a virtue as well.

• If you don't think Jimbo will trot Kwame Etwi out there against Clemson or Alabama, think again.

• Pretty sure the corners will come from the four of Charles Oliver, Clifford Chattman, Travon Fuller and Debione Renfro. Good on Chattman and Fuller for becoming real factors over the past eight months. Disappointed Myles Jones hasn't become what John Chavis expected.



