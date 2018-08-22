Wednesday Talking Points
My thoughts on Marchiol
So the big story since yesterday has been the USA Today story in which former A&M linebacker Santino Marchiol details claims of misconduct by Jimbo Fisher's coaching staff, including the payment of some $300 to cover a meal for players on an unofficial visit. So here's my take: snitches don't get stitches thanks to the NCAA; they get rewarded. Marchiol played the system, and you can't really spite him for that if you look at it from a big picture.
You also probably can't think this will go very far in terms of damaging Fisher or the A&M program.
Here's why.
First, Marchiol names a location where LB coach Bradley Dale Peveto gave him the money and says it happened where nobody could see it (the bathroom). Ok, fine. Not good. But does he have hard evidence it occurred? No. So A&M can say from top to bottom that it didn't. Without documentation, it's Marchiol's word against theirs, and he has a reason to make them look bad.
One thing about that, though: Marchiol says he didn't use the money on the visitors, but pocketed it and spent it on snacks. So he is admitting to something that makes him ineligible...to make himself eligible. His lawyer probably should have thought that one through.
Now, onto the coaches being around during summer training sessions. There's a lot of ambiguity in the current rules about this, to the point where some believe coaches can be watching so long as they don't take a real active role in things. It's being taped anyway, so what's the real difference? This is an issue the NCAA needs to address on its own, or more of the same will occur.
Marchiol's claims about being forced to practice while injured are disturbing, considering what happened at Maryland. But there are no other players who have indicated this, and A&M's medical staff drew rave reviews for its actions in saving Koda Martin's life.
He got cussed at? Give. Me. A. Break.
If A&M really wants to muddy the waters, they can claim a certain soft coach with an ax to grind put Marchiol up to this. His lawyer went to Arkansas law, and where is his former defensive coordinator, who may also have an ax to grind? But I don't think that's necessary.
Here's the deal, and Marchiol's lawyer lays it out quite clearly in the final paragraphs of the story: They want him to play for Arizona right away. The NCAA's current system rewards players who call out misconduct among their former programs (which you can bet will lead to players lying in order to be eligible). In essence, they're holding A&M hostage. They want a waiver, whether it comes from A&M or the NCAA. And they're using the current system, distasteful as it may be, to their advantage.
What do I think will happen to A&M? Not much. Let's be realistic here: Miami did things a million times worse and got off with nothing. Ole Miss basically got a slap on the wrist. Baylor did unbelievably horrific things and the NCAA has been terrified to even do anything. What is being described at A&M is commonplace and everyone knows it. The NCAA needs to fix how it does business, then it can come after member programs with some semblance of authority.
I still have questions. But not terror.
My biggest question through the offseason and into fall camp has been the offensive line. That remains the case. But I feel at least a little bit better about things.
It looks like they've settled on a starting five of Dan Moore, Jared Hocker, Erik McCoy, Keaton Sutherland and Carson Green. Suffice it to say, that's a big bunch of guys: 317, 316, 315, 315 and 300 going left to right. That's an NFL-sized line. If they're in a three-point stance and are going at people, they should be able to get at least a little push.
They're definitely looking like a run-first line, with Hocker being in there. If Connor Lanfear can't go (and I still think it would be good for all involved for him to redshirt this year), then Hocker is a bigger and almost surely stronger option compared to Colton Prater. If you're looking for pass blockers, then Prater may be the guy there.
But here's why I have a little bit of confidence: A&M's defensive front is very good. It's hard to argue otherwise. But there have been times during practices that the offensive line has controlled the issue. Jimbo seemed clearly pleased and maybe even a little excited discussing it last night. If you can do well against the Aggie defensive line, you're handling things against one of the better lines you'll see (Alabama and Clemson being the likely exceptions).
Do I think this is the 2012 line? Not by a long shot. Right now, the only guy I see clearly getting drafted is McCoy. Can they be a decent group of five guys who can get the job done? Yeah, I think they can.
Get ready for two QBs
Yesterday, Nick Starkel took snaps with the ones. You know what that means? It was Tuesday, and it was his turn. Kellen Mond will probably get them today (we won't know, because we're done seeing practices). That's how it is.
Jimbo said during the press conference after practice yesterday that both quarterbacks are playing "winning football" and that they're making a decision very, very tough on him. He also said that he could go into the season using both of them, and he's done that before. Darrell Dickey said the same thing last weekend. So I think that it's time that we brace ourselves for the real possibility that it's not Starkel or Mond but Stond for at least the first part of the season. Put them out there under live fire and see how it works. It was a complete disaster in 2015 with Kyle Allen and Kyler Murray, but three things are different: the personalities of both quarterbacks and a coach who isn't going to take any crap. There's also no arrogant helicopter father trying to butt into things either.
Can a two quarterback system work? It has in some places, even though I'm not a fan of it. But if they're that even, then use them both and let opponents worry about both of them. If they're both effective, then it can't hurt.
How I feel after camp compared to before
Quarterback: Better. Both guys are players.
Running back: Worse. I was hoping a freshman would break out and shine, but they're being brought along slowly. So Kwame Etwi, a very reliable guy, will probably be the backup.
Tight end: The same. Sternberger is legit and Wood looks solid.
Wideouts: Much better. Quartney Davis changes the equation in a big way.
Offensive line: Better. See above.
Defensive line: Better. I love the Keke to DE move. The more you see of of it, the more you like it.
Linebackers: Worse. I have faith in the first four guys, but losing Okeke for the year and that guy to Arizona is a crusher for depth.
Safeties: Better. Wilson and Tucker are legit. I think O'Neal is going to be an impact player sooner as opposed to later.
Corners: Better. Just a hunch on this one, but I think they're going to be ok. Oliver is established and they'll get someone out of Renfro, Chattman, Fuller and Jones to handle things decently.
A guess on what happens to the freshmen after week 4
Will they redshirt or will they play? Here's my opinion.
DE Bobby Brown: Get back out there, son. You're in the two deep.
DE Jeremiah Martin: Grab a shirt. Tyree Johnson is going to allow you to get bigger and develop.
DE Tyree Wilson: See Jeremiah Martin.
DE Max Wright: This one may keep them up at night, but I think he shirts.
RB Jashaun Corbin: Get back out there.
RB Vernon Jackson: You too.
RB Deneric Prince: Need you on the scout team.
RB Charles Strong: You too.
WR Jalen Preston: Out there with the 3s, young man.
WR Caleb Chapman: Go dominate the scout team, son.
WR Montel Parker: Go play across from Chapman, buddy.
TE Glenn Beal: Grab a redshirt.
QB James Foster: The scout team is all yours.
LB/S Brian Johnson: Hit the weight room. Really hard.
S Leon O'Neal: Get out there with the twos.
S Jordan Moore: This one will be agonizing, but I think he shirts.
K Seth Small: Redshirts.
OL Luke Matthews, Tank Jenkins, Barton Clement and Cole Blanton: Redshirt. Bring them along slowly.