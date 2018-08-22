So the big story since yesterday has been the USA Today story in which former A&M linebacker Santino Marchiol details claims of misconduct by Jimbo Fisher's coaching staff, including the payment of some $300 to cover a meal for players on an unofficial visit. So here's my take: snitches don't get stitches thanks to the NCAA; they get rewarded. Marchiol played the system, and you can't really spite him for that if you look at it from a big picture.

You also probably can't think this will go very far in terms of damaging Fisher or the A&M program.

Here's why.

First, Marchiol names a location where LB coach Bradley Dale Peveto gave him the money and says it happened where nobody could see it (the bathroom). Ok, fine. Not good. But does he have hard evidence it occurred? No. So A&M can say from top to bottom that it didn't. Without documentation, it's Marchiol's word against theirs, and he has a reason to make them look bad.

One thing about that, though: Marchiol says he didn't use the money on the visitors, but pocketed it and spent it on snacks. So he is admitting to something that makes him ineligible...to make himself eligible. His lawyer probably should have thought that one through.

Now, onto the coaches being around during summer training sessions. There's a lot of ambiguity in the current rules about this, to the point where some believe coaches can be watching so long as they don't take a real active role in things. It's being taped anyway, so what's the real difference? This is an issue the NCAA needs to address on its own, or more of the same will occur.

Marchiol's claims about being forced to practice while injured are disturbing, considering what happened at Maryland. But there are no other players who have indicated this, and A&M's medical staff drew rave reviews for its actions in saving Koda Martin's life.

He got cussed at? Give. Me. A. Break.

If A&M really wants to muddy the waters, they can claim a certain soft coach with an ax to grind put Marchiol up to this. His lawyer went to Arkansas law, and where is his former defensive coordinator, who may also have an ax to grind? But I don't think that's necessary.

Here's the deal, and Marchiol's lawyer lays it out quite clearly in the final paragraphs of the story: They want him to play for Arizona right away. The NCAA's current system rewards players who call out misconduct among their former programs (which you can bet will lead to players lying in order to be eligible). In essence, they're holding A&M hostage. They want a waiver, whether it comes from A&M or the NCAA. And they're using the current system, distasteful as it may be, to their advantage.

What do I think will happen to A&M? Not much. Let's be realistic here: Miami did things a million times worse and got off with nothing. Ole Miss basically got a slap on the wrist. Baylor did unbelievably horrific things and the NCAA has been terrified to even do anything. What is being described at A&M is commonplace and everyone knows it. The NCAA needs to fix how it does business, then it can come after member programs with some semblance of authority.