COLLEGE STATION -- Texas A&M's two deep for the season opener against Texas State is out, and it's mostly as expected. Mostly. Not entirely.

Exactly who will back up Kellen Mond hasn't been decided yet.

Quarterback

Starter: Kellen Mond (Jr.) Backup: Connor Blumrick (RS-Soph.) OR James Foster (RS-Fr.) OR Zach Calzada (Fr.) Coach Jimbo Fisher said Thursday a final decision on who will back up Mond has not been made, but will be soon.

Running back

Starter: Jashaun Corbin (Soph.) Backup: Jacob Kibodi (RS-Soph.) OR Isaiah Spiller (Fr.) OR Cordarrian Richardson (RS-Soph.) OR Deneric Prince (RS-Fr.) Fisher said each of the potential backups have different skills and will be tasked with different roles, but Kibodi and Spiller figure to get most of the action when Corbin isn't in the game.

Fullback

Starter: Cagan Baldree (RS-Jr.) That takes care of that.

Tight end

Starter: Glenn Beal (Soph.) OR Jalen Wydermyer (Fr.) Both will play a lot, but have different roles.

Wide receiver

Starter: Jhamon Ausbon (Jr.) Starter: Quartney Davis (RS-Fr.) Backup: Camron Buckley (Jr.) Starter: Kendrick Rogers (Jr.) Backup: Caleb Chapman (RS-Fr.) Absolutely no surprises here. Rogers may not be ready for the Texas State game, but should be ready for Clemson.

Left tackle

Starter: Dan Moore (Jr.) Backup: Kellen Diesch (RS-Jr.) No surprises here.

Left guard

Starter: Jared Hocker (Jr.) Backup: Grayson Reed (RS-Soph.) Hocker seized the job in the spring and never really got challenged. Reed played most of the summer at right guard.

Center

Starter: Ryan McCollum (RS-Jr.) Backup: Colton Prater (Sr.) McCollum seemed a slam dunk here until the last two weeks, then it looked like he had lost his job to Prater. Now, it looks like he has it back.

Right guard

Starter: Kenyon Green (Fr.) Backup: Luke Matthews (RS-Fr.) Green's performance this summer awed even his veteran teammates.

Right tackle

Starter: Carson Green (Jr.) Backup: Blake Trainor (Fr.) Green joked that he and Kenyon are now being called "The Green Mile".

Defensive end

Starter: Tyree Johnson (RS-Soph.) Backup: Max Wright (Soph.) OR Tyree Wilson (RS-Fr.) An interesting setup here, considering Wright was backing up Micheal Clemons all summer.

Defensive tackle

Starter: Justin Madubuike (RS-Jr.) Backup: Jayden Peevy (Jr.) This may be the stoutest two-deep at any position anywhere in the nation.

Defensive tackle

Starter: Bobby Brown (Soph.) Backup: Josh Rogers (RS-Soph.) Peevy will likely get the first snaps behind Brown.

Defensive end

Starter: Micheal Clemons (RS-Jr.) Backup: DeMarvin Leal (Fr.) OR Jeremiah Martin (Soph.) Martin backed up Johnson all spring and summer, so again, this is an interesting alignment.

WLB (Buck)

Starter: Anthony Hines (RS-Soph.) Backup: Andre White (Fr.) Hines was the no-doubt starter, but White has impressed since he arrived in the spring.

MLB (Mike)

Starter: Buddy Johnson (Jr.) Backup: Braden White (Jr.) OR Aaron Hansford (RS-Jr.) Hansford apparently had an excellent stretch run in fall camp and could be a real asset to the linebacker unit.

SLB (Rover)

Starter: Ikenna Okeke (RS-Soph.) Backup: Chris Russell (Fr.) Might want to name this the Tennessee position, as both players are from that state.

Cornerback

Starter: Myles Jones (Jr.) Backup: Devin Morris (RS-Soph.) OR Roney Elam (RS-Sr.) Considering Elam will be the starting nickel (not listed on the depth chart), he won't be on the outside. That makes Morris the real backup.

Safety

Starter: Leon O'Neal (So.) OR Keldrick Carper (Jr.) OR Brian Williams (Fr.) The starter here is almost certainly O'Neal.

Safety

Starter: Demani Richardson (Fr.) OR Derrick Tucker (Jr.) OR Larry Pryor (RS-Sr.) Richardson, by Fisher's own statement, is starting here.

Cornerback

Starter: Charles Oliver (Sr.) Backups: Elijah Blades (TR-Jr.) OR Travon Fuller (Jr.) Oliver is starting because Debione Renfro is suspended. Blades will play if he's healthy.

Kicker

Starter: Seth Small (Soph.) Backup: Caden Davis (Fr.) Validation that Small won the kicking competition this summer.

Punter

Starter: Braden Mann (Sr.) Backup: Nik Constantinou (Fr.)

Returners