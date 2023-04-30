Texas A&M only had three players in the 2023 NFL Draft and all three ended up coming off the board over the weekend.

Devon Achane, Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones were all early entries, deciding to declare after their junior seasons. In a unique twist, A&M had no seniors in the draft as Layden Robinson, Demani Richardson and Ainias Smith all chose to return for a fifth year.

Achane was the first off the board, going in the third round to the Miami Dolphins. Achane may not start in Miami, but the Dolphins clearly had him targeted for quite some time and will use him quite a bit. He'll be in the rotation at running back and may get a lot of early work in passing situations.

Johnson slipped to the fifth round, which came as a shock to many observers. All the same, his landing spot in Jacksonville could be advantageous. The Jaguars weren't thrilled with the play of nickel Tre Herndon last year, so Johnson could bump him right out of the lineup.

Jones was one of four defensive backs taken by Indianapolis in the draft, but the Colts like his size, strength and versatility (can shift to safety). That should give him a leg or two up in terms of making the team.