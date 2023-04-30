Weekend Wrap
All three Aggies taken in NFL Draft
Texas A&M only had three players in the 2023 NFL Draft and all three ended up coming off the board over the weekend.
Devon Achane, Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones were all early entries, deciding to declare after their junior seasons. In a unique twist, A&M had no seniors in the draft as Layden Robinson, Demani Richardson and Ainias Smith all chose to return for a fifth year.
Achane was the first off the board, going in the third round to the Miami Dolphins. Achane may not start in Miami, but the Dolphins clearly had him targeted for quite some time and will use him quite a bit. He'll be in the rotation at running back and may get a lot of early work in passing situations.
Johnson slipped to the fifth round, which came as a shock to many observers. All the same, his landing spot in Jacksonville could be advantageous. The Jaguars weren't thrilled with the play of nickel Tre Herndon last year, so Johnson could bump him right out of the lineup.
Jones was one of four defensive backs taken by Indianapolis in the draft, but the Colts like his size, strength and versatility (can shift to safety). That should give him a leg or two up in terms of making the team.
Aggies host Katy OL
On Friday, I said in Tidbits that there was a good chance Katy OL Coen Echols would be in town this weekend on a visit. That ended up being the case, as he came through College Station and got the full tour.
Echols has 14 total offers, including a few from other SEC programs, but A&M has had momentum here from the instant they jumped in. I have now put a futurecast in for the Aggies to land the big tackle.
Portal prepares to shut again with only one Aggie going in
A&M suffered what could be politely considered carnage in December and January when more than two dozen players entered the transfer portal. That hasn't been the case during the latest two-week opening, with just a single player -- center Matthew Wykoff -- going in. In the meantime, A&M has picked up three players through the portal in the past two weeks and has its sights set on several more.
Counting scholarship players on last year's team only, A&M had 25 players go into the portal. Arkansas had 26, Florida had 25 and Ole Miss had 32, so that should put the idea that A&M's situation as unique in the graveyard.
New offer for D-II wideout
A&M offered Grand Valley State transfer wideout Jahdae Walker yesterday. The Division II standout caught 30 passes for 623 yards (20.4 YPC) and 4 TD. Since the Aggies offered the 6-foot-4, 215-pound sophomore, Colorado, Pitt and Mississippi State have followed suit.
Baseball suffers bad sweep at Arkansas
The Aggies have lost 5 straight at a really bad time and were pounded on early and often this weekend in Fayetteville. A&M lost all three games of the series, 7-5, 10-4 and 8-7.
The offense showed some solid signs, with Jordan Thompson homering in each of the first two games, Hunter Haas hitting his fifth and Jace LaViolette his team-leading 11th on Saturday as the Aggies fell just short in a furious comeback. Freshman catcher Max Kaufer hit his first dinger Saturday, but it wasn't enough as A&M's starting pitching continued to struggle terribly.