Weekend Wrap
Aggies add a quarterback through the portal
When former Fresno State quarterback Jaylen Henderson went in the transfer portal, he probably didn't think he'd end up in Texas. But after being recruited quickly and heavily by Texas A&M, Henderson decided Sunday that being an Aggie was the right move for him.
Henderson decided to commit during his official visit to College Station with his family, and made his announcement Sunday afternoon.
Henderson, a former 3-star out of Chaminade High School in Encino, Calif., completed 3 of the 5 passes he threw over to seasons for 49 yards. He also carried the ball 16 times for 66 yards, including a long of 40. But most of those yards came in 2021, as he barely played last year.
Still, his size (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) and dual threat abilities caught the immediate attention of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who offered Henderson shortly after he entered the portal.
The addition of Henderson now gives A&M four scholarship quarterbacks, as he and freshman Marcel Reed will join Conner Weigman and Max Johnson on campus at the end of the month.
D-II target holds off on his decision
California University of Pennsylvania WR JaQuae Jackson was expected to make his transfer destination known Saturday night, but ended up staying quiet.
Jackson, who took an official visit to A&M last week, had been expected by many to choose the Aggies -- but Rutgers, who apparently promised significant playing time, became the favorite in the last 24 hours.
But the Saturday night decision time came and went with no movement.
So Jackson's destination remains up in the air. Rutgers likely remains the favorite now, but, as with so many transfer portal moves, you can never really tell until it happens.
Former A&M receiver kicked off Ole Miss team
Former 4-star receiver Chris Marshall, who repeatedly found his way into trouble during his sole season at Texas A&M, didn't even make it to training camp at Ole Miss. Marshall, who was suspended twice last season before wearing out his welcome, was removed by Ole Miss Saturday. He had been a major part of the wide receiver rotation in Oxford this spring and was a potential starter in a depleted receiver room.
Baseball takes two of three from No. 4 Florida
The Aggie baseball team needed a series win in the worst way, and got an unexpected one this weekend over No. 4 Florida.
The Gators took Friday night's contest 6-5, but the Aggies -- who were missing slugging outfielder Brett Minnich, who separated his shoulder Tuesday night -- exploded offensively Saturday. A&M buried the Gators 15-2 in just seven innings, with the game being called by the mercy rule.
It didn't do Florida any good, as its bullpen let them down Sunday. Reliever Brandon Neely started the bottom of the 9th by hitting A&M's Ryan Targac; pinch-runner Travis Chestnut then advanced to third with nobody out on Blake Bost's single. Bost stole second before Neely made an inexplicable blunder -- he balked, forcing the game-winning run home.
Taking two out of three from the Gators moves A&M's record to 28-20, 11-13 in conference play. A&M has remaining series with Alabama and Mississippi State before postseason play begins.
Pride cuts his list to 6
Safety Jordan Pride, who visited College Station this weekend, announced his final six teams -- all from the SEC -- Sunday night. The Aggies made the cut, along with Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Alabama and Florida.
Aggie targets shine at Rivals Dallas Camp
I was in Dallas/Fort Worth this weekend for the annual stop of the Rivals Camp Series. I interviewed a number of A&M targets, but two stood out with their play on the field. A&M 2024 commit Dealyn Evans won the defensive line MVP award with his performance, which was clearly superior to everyone else. 2025 target Kelvion Riggins of Dallas South Oak Cliff as similarly impressive amongst the linebackers, and took the MVP award for that position group. The Aggies are in really good shape with him at this point.