Weekend Wrap
Here are the big headlines you may have missed from this weekend...
Aggies boost postseason chances with series in over Mississippi State
Considering how poor Mississippi State's pitching is, it's hard to believe they won the College World Series two years ago. Texas A&M's pitching has been so bad that it's easy to forget they were in the final four in Omaha last year.
The moveable force came up against the animate object this weekend, and the Aggies escaped Starkville with two wins in three tries.
The Aggies should have had a sweep, but the bullpen collapsed in the ninth inning Thursday night, allowing the Bulldogs to take a 10-8 win. With the season teetering on the brink Friday night, freshman Jace LaViolette homered three times and drove in all 6 runs in a 6-4 A&M win.
It was the second time in a week that an Aggie hitter had homered three times in a day, after no A&M player had done it in 24 years.
Saturday's affair was exactly what you'd expect from these two teams, as the bats went bombs away on both pitching staffs. A fourth inning grand slam by Brett Minnich helped A&M jump out to a 9-1 lead, but the bullpen allowed the Bulldogs to narrow the lead to as little as 12-8 in the late going. Another few runs were tacked on by the Aggies in what ended up being a 15-10 win.
A&M ends the regular season with a 32-23 record and a 14-16 conference mark. The 10th seed in the SEC Tournament, they will play 7th-seeded Tennessee in their opener. The Vols and Aggies both started the regular season in the top 6 nationally.
LaViolette in a league of his own
Jace LaViolette came to College Station last fall with a buzz around him. He was considered one of the better power bats in the 2023 class, and he didn't hurt the hype by destroying three homers in exhibition games in late 2022.
After a slow start, LaViolette has laid waste to SEC pitching, hitting .306 with 18 homers and 57 RBI. His OPS is a Bonds-like 1.102. He's even stolen 16 bases in 19 attempts.
LaViolette's rookie season is without precedent in Aggie history. He tied John Byington freshman record for homers Friday night, then broke it an at-bat later with a 462-blast that completely left Dudy Noble Field.
A&M fans get the opportunity to watch LaViolette for another two years before he can go pro. If he remains healthy, he will likely lay waste to the Aggie offensive record books. He's also got a great shot at being the highest A&M player ever drafted -- which means he'd be a top-3 pick.
Aggies make an offer that tugs at the heartstrings
The Aggies made an offer this weekend to a member of the 2024 class already committed to the baseball program -- but that's not why many people would recognize the name. A&M offered wideout Terrence Kiel Jr. out of Pace Academy in Georgia. It's his 13th football offer, including ones from USC, North Carolina, N.C. State and Cincinnati.
He is the son of Aggie safety Terrence Kiel, a second-round pick of the Chargers in the 2003 NFL Draft. Kiel was killed in a car crash on July 4, 2008.
Aggies bringing in massive (literally) group first official visit weekend
Texas A&M has not been considered a serious candidate for Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge OL Kai Greer. Then he visited this spring. Now he's visiting again. He's coming in the weekend of June 2, along with fellow offensive linemen Weston Davis, Coen Echols and Makai Saina. That's an awful lot of humanity on one weekend, and there could be more linemen added.
Aggies host 5-star-to-be
It's hard for a player who's 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds to sneak in anywhere, but Lee Summit (Mo.) North DE Williams Nwaneri made it to College Station with very little fanfare this weekend. He got the full treatment, including a photo shoot at a new angle -- the top of Kyle Field.
Williams is one of the nation's elite prospects and clearly A&M is treating him as such, with Elijah Robinson and Terry Price handling his recruitment. The Aggies have a way to go here, probably, but everything starts with a first positive step.