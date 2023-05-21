Considering how poor Mississippi State's pitching is, it's hard to believe they won the College World Series two years ago. Texas A&M's pitching has been so bad that it's easy to forget they were in the final four in Omaha last year.

The moveable force came up against the animate object this weekend, and the Aggies escaped Starkville with two wins in three tries.

The Aggies should have had a sweep, but the bullpen collapsed in the ninth inning Thursday night, allowing the Bulldogs to take a 10-8 win. With the season teetering on the brink Friday night, freshman Jace LaViolette homered three times and drove in all 6 runs in a 6-4 A&M win.

It was the second time in a week that an Aggie hitter had homered three times in a day, after no A&M player had done it in 24 years.

Saturday's affair was exactly what you'd expect from these two teams, as the bats went bombs away on both pitching staffs. A fourth inning grand slam by Brett Minnich helped A&M jump out to a 9-1 lead, but the bullpen allowed the Bulldogs to narrow the lead to as little as 12-8 in the late going. Another few runs were tacked on by the Aggies in what ended up being a 15-10 win.

A&M ends the regular season with a 32-23 record and a 14-16 conference mark. The 10th seed in the SEC Tournament, they will play 7th-seeded Tennessee in their opener. The Vols and Aggies both started the regular season in the top 6 nationally.