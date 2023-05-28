Weekend Wrap
Aggies ensure postseason berth...and then some
Texas A&M lost 10-4 to Vanderbilt today, ending their run in the SEC Tournament.
In the championship game. Not bad for a 10 seed.
The Aggies needed a solid showing to ensure their spot in the NCAA Tournament, and they got it and a lot more. They made a run that not only clinched a berth, but likely made them a highly-ranked 2 seed.
The run A&M made was an SEC death march: They started by beating #13 Tennessee, then took out regional host South Carolina, #5 LSU and #4 Arkansas. They looked a lot more like a team that would be ranked 6th in the nation than they have at any point all year.
More importantly, it was their pitching that carried them. Troy Wansing threw 8 innings of 1-hit ball against Tennessee, then closed out Arkansas in relief in the semifinals. True freshman Matthew Lamkin shut out South Carolina with help from two relievers, giving the Aggies two 1-hitters in three days.
True freshman Shane Sdao got the win against Arkansas, pitching 2 2/3 innings of 1-run ball. So when the Aggies were under the most pressure, a sophomore and two true freshmen helped keep them alive.
A&M has pitching they couldn't rely on -- or didn't feel they could rely on -- for much of the season coming into their own as the postseason begins. That makes them extremely dangerous, as they are going to hit against anyone. This could be a very interesting postseason, and 2024 is suddenly looking very bright.
Aggies play host to elite WR
Phenix City (Ala) Central wideout Cam Coleman was on campus for the second time in a month this weekend. Don't let the 3-star ranking fool you; this is an elite prospect with a massive offer list. He's due for a bigtime bump in the next set of ratings.
Coleman has been supposedly between Clemson and Auburn, but the Aggies look like they've made significant progress with him. This is taking on a 2022 kind of feel with guys like Evan Stewart, where A&M was supposed to be dead in the water and then suddenly became not only a factor, but a leader.
Another key WR prospect sets a commitment date
Silsbee's Dre'lon Miller announced over the weekend that he will commit somewhere at a ceremony on June 29. The Aggies have been a major factor for him for a long time, but he has set officials for USC and Miami before his commitment date.
Florida prospects set up A&M officials
The Aggies have done some good work in and around Miami in recent years, and they're going to try to make another run again. Cornerback and Florida International commit Larry Tarver will be in the weekend of June 9 and 4-star Jacory Barney Jr. will be in the weekend of June 16.
Tarver is not highly-rated, but he does have offers from A&M and Miami and ran the 100 meters in under 10.9 seconds. So that may be a good enough selling point.