Texas A&M lost 10-4 to Vanderbilt today, ending their run in the SEC Tournament.

In the championship game. Not bad for a 10 seed.

The Aggies needed a solid showing to ensure their spot in the NCAA Tournament, and they got it and a lot more. They made a run that not only clinched a berth, but likely made them a highly-ranked 2 seed.

The run A&M made was an SEC death march: They started by beating #13 Tennessee, then took out regional host South Carolina, #5 LSU and #4 Arkansas. They looked a lot more like a team that would be ranked 6th in the nation than they have at any point all year.

More importantly, it was their pitching that carried them. Troy Wansing threw 8 innings of 1-hit ball against Tennessee, then closed out Arkansas in relief in the semifinals. True freshman Matthew Lamkin shut out South Carolina with help from two relievers, giving the Aggies two 1-hitters in three days.

True freshman Shane Sdao got the win against Arkansas, pitching 2 2/3 innings of 1-run ball. So when the Aggies were under the most pressure, a sophomore and two true freshmen helped keep them alive.

A&M has pitching they couldn't rely on -- or didn't feel they could rely on -- for much of the season coming into their own as the postseason begins. That makes them extremely dangerous, as they are going to hit against anyone. This could be a very interesting postseason, and 2024 is suddenly looking very bright.