Aggie wins French Open doubles crown

After 11 years in the professional ranks, former Texas A&M tennis standout Austin Krajicek has won his first major title. Krajicek and partner Ivan Dodig took the doubles title at the French Open Saturday, giving the 32-year-old the biggest win of his pro career. They defeated the Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 6-3, 6-1. With the win, Krajicek is now the number one player in the world in the WTA's doubles player rankings.

Key A&M target adjusts his official visit date

Converse Judson safety Myles Davis came to College Station and worked out at A&M's camp this weekend, even though he's already got an offer. The Aggies offered him earlier this spring and jumped squarely into the mix, with USC being the main competition. The Trojans thought they had Davis in the bag, but this past weekend's trip made him decide to move his A&M official visit up to this month from mid-October -- likely in two weeks.

Arizona LB commit now firmly on the radar

Carlsbad, Calif. linebacker Luke Ferrelli came to compete in the Aggie camp over the weekend and put in a strong performance -- strong enough to get an offer. In spite of his commitment to the Wildcats, Ferrelli has already scheduled an official visit with the Aggies, schedule for the weekend of June 23. A&M and Arizona area Ferrelli's only two Power 5 offers, but he also has offers from Army, Air Force, San Jose State and UNLV.

Elite 2025 CB comes to camp

The issues A&M had with Denver Harris didn't slow down their pursuit of North Shore's Devin Sanchez, who may be the best corner in the 2025 class. Sanchez came up to College Station this weekend not just to look around, but to compete. He took part in the entire camp and, from what I've heard, didn't disappoint. Look for the Aggies to do what they can to bring Sanchez in to the 2025 class -- along with everyone else in the nation.

Another camp sensation moves onto the radar quickly

Cy-Falls' offensive tackle Samir Camacho took part in the A&M camp and essentially had an offer after his wingspan was measured -- an NBA-esque 81 inches. But the big linemen handled opponents well in drills, and by the end of the day, had an Aggie offer. He will official next weekend. In spite of not having a ranking, he's got offers from Kansas, Maryland, Houston, Memphis and Arizona State to name a few.

Major target shows up for unofficial visit