Achane, AJ have big nights in preseason matchups
Here's a look at what some of Texas A&M's NFL products did in their preseason games over the weekend:
RB Devon Achane (Miami Dolphins): 10 carries, 25 yards; 4 catches, 41 yards (lost to Atlanta 19-3)
Nickel Antonio Johnson (Jacksonville Jaguars): Team high 8 tackles (beat Dallas 28-23)
WR Christian Kirk (Jacksonville): 2 catches, 12 yards, 1 TD (beat Dallas 28-23)
QB Kellen Mond (Cleveland Browns): 7/12, 79 yards, 1 TD; 3 carries, 16 yards (lost to Washington 17-15)
RB Isaiah Spiller (L.A. Chargers): 5 carries, 27 yards (70-yard TD run negated by penalty; beat L.A. Rams 34-17)
TE Jace Sternberger (Buffalo Bills): 1 catch, 17 yards; 1 fumble (beat Indianapolis 23-19)
LB Tyrel Dodson (Buffalo): 2 tackles (beat Indianapolis 23-19)
CB Jaylon Jones (Indianapolis Colts): 1 tackle (lost to Buffalo 23-19)
A&M adds bigtime offensive line prospect
Mark Nabou is getting some hometown company on the offensive line, with the addition of another Seattle O'Dea product. Four-star guard Isendre "Papa" Ahfua committed to the Aggies Saturday evening, to the dismay of Miami and Utah, his two other finalists.
Ahfua, the seventh-ranked offensive guard in the nation according to Rivals.com, picked up his first offer before he even got to high school. He has picked up two dozen more since then, but a late trip to Aggieland for the pool party clinched his decision. He and Coen Echols, who projects as a center, are the two interior linemen for the Aggies in the 2024 class.
A&M now has 19 commits from 10 different states for 2024.
4-star ATH sets a commitment date
Timpson 4-star Terry Bussey, a longtime A&M lean, used the occasion of his 17th birthday to announce a commitment date. He will announce his decision Sept. 28, and will choose between A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, LSU and Alabama.
Bussey is being recruited by most schools as a wide receiver, but the Aggies are after him to play cornerback.