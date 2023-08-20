Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more. Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

Jaylon Jones stands out in Colts preseason win

Jaylon Jones had 6 tackles in significant playing time for the Colts.

Here's a look at how some of Texas A&M's players in the NFL did in this weekend's preseason action: CB Jaylon Jones, Indianapolis: Had 6 tackles (5 solo) and 1 pass defensed in the Colts' 24-17 win over the Bears. QB Kellen Mond, Cleveland: 12-24, 153 yards, 1 TD as the Browns played to an 18-18 tie with the Eagles. RB Devon Achane, Miami: 6 carries, 27 yards in a 28-3 win over the Texans. Achane suffered a shoulder injury at the end of a 20-yard run and did not return. His status for the season opener is very much in doubt. RB Isaiah Spiller, L.A. Chargers: 5 carries, 27 yards at halftime of the Chargers' game against New Orleans. The Saints lead 13-10. LB Tyrel Dodson, Buffalo: Had 3 tackles in the Bills' 27-15 loss to the Steelers. TE Jace Sternberger, Buffalo: Had 1 catch for 27 yards in the Bills' 27=15 loss to the Steelers. DE DeMarvin Leal, Pittsburgh: 1 tackle in the Steelers' 27-15 win over the Bills. DT Bobby Brown III, L.A. Rams: 2 tackles in the Rams' 34-17 loss to the Raiders. S Justin Evans, Philadelphia: 4 tackles, 1 TFL in the Eagles' 18-18 tie with the Browns.

Injuries piling up for NFL Aggies

Quite a few Aggies are banged up at the next level, putting their status for the season opener in doubt. As mentioned, Devon Achane suffered a shoulder injury against Houston; the Dolphins haven't said what his injury is, but he was carted off -- never a good sign. Fellow running back Trayveon Williams, who looked like the favorite to the backup running back and 3rd down back for the Bengals, suffered an ankle injury three weeks ago and hasn't been back yet. He may be ready for the season, however. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson also had an ankle injury and it is expected that he will miss the remainder of camp at the least. LB Buddy Johnson, who was picked up in the offseason by the Bears, suffered an unknown injury and was waived with an injury designation. He wasn't picked up by anyone, so he reverted to the Bears' injured reserve list.

Aggies push commitment list to 20

A&M picked up the commitment of offensive tackle Blake Ivy Saturday morning, giving them 20 total commits and pushing the class up to 6th in the nation in the Rivals rankings. Ivy is the fifth offensive lineman to join the class, and the third tackle along with Austin Funk and Weston Davis. all of whom are 4-stars in the Rivals 250. With the three tackles and guards Papa Ahfua and Coen Echols, the Aggies are likely done on the offensive line -- but they have one of the nation's best classes. It's also one with players from across the country, from New Jersey to California. A total of 10 states are currently represented on the Aggies' commit list.

