Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more. Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

Aggies in the NFL get final looks before cutdown day

Jayden Peevy led the Titans in tackles this weekend.

While many Aggies who are slam dunks to make their respective teams sat out this weekend, a number of former Texas A&M players fighting to make NFL rosters were on the field -- and quite a few helped their cause. DT Jayden Peevy (Titans): Peevy had 4 tackles (3 solo) to lead Tennessee in its 23-7 win over New England. After a strong training camp, it looks like Peevy is going to make the Titans' active roster. LB Tyrel Dodson (Bills): Had 2 tackles in Buffalo's 24-21 win over Chicago. Not only is Dodson likely to make the team, but the former undrafted free agent is the odds-on favorite to be the Bills's starting middle linebacker. QB Kellen Mond (Browns): 10-19, 93 yards and 1 interception in Cleveland's 33-32 loss to Kansas City. Mond is on the roster bubble and was actually waived at one point last week, but was brought back immediately when the Browns traded Josh Dobbs to Arizona. RB Isaiah Spiller (Chargers): 5 carries, 14 yards in L.A.'s 23-12 win over San Francisco. With the exception of one 75-yard run, nobody for the Chargers ran well against the 49ers. Spiller is still likely to make the roster as the team's third running back. DE Micheal Clemons (N.Y. Jets): 2 tackles in the Jets' 32-24 win over the Giants. He's a cinch to make the roster. WR Christian Kirk (Jaguars): 1 catch, 8 yards in Jacksonville's 31-18 win over Miami. He played only a short period early in the game and then left with the rest of the starters. L.A. Rams DT Bobby Brown III didn't play in the Rams' 41-0 blowout loss to the Broncos, but he could well start next to future hall of famer Aaron Donald on the Rams' defensive line. Dolphins RB Devon Achane and Jaguars Nickel Antonio Johnson did not play due to injuries. Both are expected to make their respective rosters.

Not everyone enjoyed good fortune

Punter Braden Mann and OL Germain Ifedi were released by the Steelers and Lions, respectively. Mann lost a punting competition during training camp and Ifedi was released by the Lions this afternoon.

Aggie target picks OU

IMG Academy 5-star DT David Stone announced his commitment to Oklahoma yesterday evening at halftime of IMG's game. This should come as no surprise, as he is an Oklahoma native and had favored the Sooners for as long as I've covered him, which is two-plus years. He had planned on visiting A&M during the season, and we'll see if that actually happens now.

Update on how the weekend went for some Aggie commits

Phenix City, Ala., Central 4-star WR Cam Coleman had a nice start to his season, catching 9 passes for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns in Central's 48-24 win over Hewitt-Trussville. Katy Tompkins and 4-star OL Ashton Funk got off to a strong start, blasting Cy-Ranch 31-0. Katy and 3-star OL Coen Echols beat 4-star OL Blake Ivy and Clear Springs 34-22 Saturday night. Refugio, which went 14-2 last year, dropped its opener to Hitchcock 42-36. Aggie 4-star WR commit Ernest Campbell had a 50-plus yard TD reception on a bubble screen where he outran multiple defenders to paydirt. 3-star LB commit Tristan Jernigan suffered a strained shoulder early in Tupelo's 37-0 blowout of Whitehaven over in Mississippi. 4-star DE Dealyn Evans suffered a strained knee in Longview Pine Tree's 24-17 loss to Van. We'll get more stats and info for you tonight and tomorrow.





Update on the week ahead

Practices are now closed. There will be no more media access. A&M's weekly press conferences are now underway, and they will be on Mondays. This week, Ainias Smith and Demani Richardson will speak, followed by coach Jimbo Fisher at 1 p.m. We expect initial depth charts will be released tomorrow.

Join AY TODAY and get 60% off premium access for a year!