New Mexico brings out the best in A&M

Noah Thomas was a big part of A&M's offensive explosion in the first half.

Aggie QB Conner Weigman threw four touchdown passes in the first half of Texas A&M's 52-10 win against New Mexico. He was the first Aggie quarterback to do that in a half since Nick Starkel did it in 2017 -- against New Mexico. The Aggies also scored on their first five possessions. The last time they did that was the same game against New Mexico, when they won 55-14.

Aggies get a late roster addition

Right before A&M's fall practice began, Philadelphia Northeast offensive lineman and 2023 signee Naquil Betrand announced that he would be attending prep school for the at least the fall of 2023. But Betrand was on the field and in uniform Saturday night. Whatever academic issues he had have been resolved and he's officially part of the team.

A&M's week 2 opponent wins Confusion Bowl

After leading unimpressively 16-3 at the half, Miami (Fla.) took over in the second half to handle Miami (Ohio) 38-3. Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke completed 17 of 22 passes for 201 yards, but just 1 touchdown and an interception. But running back Henry Parrish ripped off 90 yards on just 9 carries and a touchdown as the Hurricanes ran for 250 yards total.

SEC (mostly) takes care of business