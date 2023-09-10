Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more. Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

Jimbo acknowledges the major issue plaguing the Aggies

Edgerrin Cooper played well, but A&M still didn't get to the quarterback.

Since D.J. Durkin arrived in College Station as Texas A&M's defensive coordinator, a pass rush has been conspicuously absent for the Aggies. That was the case again yesterday, when the Aggies picked up two sacks on individual efforts by Shemar Turner and Shemar Stewart, but did little else to disturb Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. The Aggies racked up zero quarterback hurries in their 48-33 loss. When asked about the absence of a pass rush by AggieYell.com Saturday night, coach Jimbo Fisher did not evade the question. "We've got to get some pressure, find some different blitzes, get some guys on the edge and create some matchups. You said, we've got to affect the quarterback." A&M has four sacks so far this season, two by Turner. This comes a year after the Aggies were 105th in the nation in sacks, averaging less than 1.6 per game. Fadil Diggs led A&M in sacks with 3 in 2022.

Linebackers buck trend, show improved play

The Aggies really shortened up their linebacker rotation yesterday, going only with freshman Taurean York and senior Edgerrin Cooper. They responded, with York leading the team with 7 tackles and Cooper adding 6, including a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery on special teams. It's very early, but York is already positioning himself for a freshman All-SEC nod.

Weigman earns respect of his teammates with gutty performance

A&M quarterback Conner Weigman wasn't sacked Saturday night, but he was hurried four times and hit far more than that. Still, he racked up 353 yards passing in a comeback effort. He also added another 29 yards and a touchdown on the ground, taking even more shots in the process. Even though his efforts fell short, it was clear Weigman had the respect of his teammates after such a gritty effort. "He's the quarterback. That is a great quarterback right there. I don't care how this performance went down. That's a great guy that has great quarterback and that's my brother," offensive lineman Layden Robinson said. "He is going to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football. I'm telling you right now. This guy right here? He's got it."

Fate of Michigan State's coach in limbo after shocking allegations

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker may or may not have a job Sunday night after USA Today reported that Tucker had allegedly sexually harassed a rape survivor. Brenda Tracy, who has spoken to football teams across the country -- including A&M -- about her experience as a rape victim at the hands of some college football players, claims Tucker sexually harassed her earlier this year. Tracy has been to East Lansing three different times this year and appeared to work closely with Tucker. After the allegations were made public this morning, it was reported that Michigan State had fired Tucker. Later in the day, however, it was reported that Tucker had been suspended without pay. Tucker currently makes $9.5 million a year at Michigan State.

SEC flops in Saturday action