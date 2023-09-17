Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more. Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

Weigman lights it up

Conner Weigman was the most efficient Aggie passer in 27 years Saturday.

Two other SEC quarterbacks threw for more yards than Texas A&M's Conner Weigman Saturday, but nobody did it as quickly. And no Aggie did it with such efficiency since the Clinton administration. Weigman was 25-29 for 337 yards Saturday, giving him the highest completion percentage (86.2%) of any Aggie quarterback since 1996. Weigman has thrown for more than 300 yards in two of his three outings to date, with 8 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also run for a pair of scores. He has been sacked just two times, tied for least in the SEC with Georgia's Carson Beck. For the year, Weigman has now thrown for 909 yards, or fourth overall in the conference. He has completed 70.5% of his passes so far in 2023, 15% higher than his completion percentage last year. His quarterback rating of 98.2 tops the SEC.

Offense shows up strong

The Aggies not only scored 47 points Saturday, they racked up 577 yards of total offense. That's the team's highest total since the 2021 opener, when they tallied 595 against Kent State.

Injury update

WR Evan Stewart, S Jardin Gilbert, CBs Tony Grimes and Tyreek Chappell and C Bryce Foster missed Saturday's game. RT Chase Bisontis and WR Noah Thomas left early with injuries. Coach Jimbo Fisher said all are expected to be fine, but we will try to get more information at tomorrow's press conference.

Ainias moves up in the record book

Wideout Ainias Smith led the team in catches with.7 and yards with 127, both of which (along with his rushing and punt return yards) moved him into some rarified air in the Aggie record books. Smith is now in the top 10 in receiving yards and top 20 in total yards in school history.

Wideouts harken back to the Manziel era

With Smith and Jahdae Walker both going over 100 yards receiving, the Aggies have had 100-plus yard receivers in three consecutive games (Evan Stewart did it in the first two). That's the first time the Aggies reached that feat since Ryan Swope, EZ Nwachukwu and Malcome Kennedy did it in the final three games of the 2012 season with quarterback Johnny Manziel. Manziel, for his part, was at Saturday's game.

Early lines for Saturday's games