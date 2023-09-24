Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more. Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

What's the latest on Weigman?

Conner Weigman will be out for a while, but not the whole season (probably).

From what I've been able to find out so far, it looks like QB Conner Weigman has suffered an ankle sprain, and not a break, during A&M's 27-10 win over Auburn yesterday. Depending on the kind of sprain, he could be back in a couple of weeks or it could be closer to a month or even more. My personal expectation is that he could return for the South Carolina game on Oct. 28, which would be three games -- Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee -- and then a bye week. No matter the outcome, it's a near certainty Max Johnson gets the call on Saturday in Arlington.

Auburn's offense before and after (or Auburn got blowed up)

The Aggie defense put a beating on Auburn.

Here's a look at Auburn's offense in the national rankings before and after yesterday's game against the Aggies: Total yards Before: 428 yards per game (48th) After: 371 (83rd) Scoring offense: 39.3 PPG (26th) 32 (51st) Rushing offense: 215.7 YPG (18th) 197.8 YPG (31st) Passing offense: 212.3 YPG (89th) 173.2 (112th) Tackles for loss allowed: 4.67 per game (46th) 7.25 (112th) Sacks allowed: 5 (56th) 12 (112th) That is a pretty brutal change of fortune.

Max makes his feelings clear

During yesterday's press conference, A&M QB Max Johnson was asked by the Austin American-Statesman if he considered transferring from A&M after losing the starting job to Conner Weigman. His response was direct: "Never." "This is where I want to be. I am getting an awesome degree here. This is where I want to be. I love the coaches, the players, I love this university. This is where I want to be," he said. And that gives the Aggies a luxury they will be extremely thankful for over the next several weeks.

Achane explodes as Miami destroys Denver

Devon Achane likes Hard Rock Stadium. The MVP of the 2020 Orange Bowl went off in his first home game as a member of the Miami Dolphins, rushing for 203 yards on just 16 carries. He scored three touchdowns rushing, including a 67-yarder, and added 4 catches for 30 yards and another score. Miami beat Denver 70-20 Sunday afternoon in one of the most lopsided victories in NFL history.

Garrett commits Ag on Ag violence (frequently)