Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more. Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

A&M controls their own destiny in a wide open SEC West

A&M's resurgent defense has led them to a 2-0 start in conference play.

The Aggies find themselves tied for first in the SEC West with next weekend’s opponent, Alabama, after a wild weekend of conference matchups. Some teams with national championship aspirations find themselves in serious trouble just two weeks into conference play. Ole Miss racked up an SEC record 716 yards of total offense against LSU, and that was barely enough for the Rebels to get past the Tigers in a 55-49 slugfest. LSU is now 3-2 and 2-1 in conference, while Ole Miss is 4-1, 1-1. Arkansas, Mississippi State and Auburn may already be out of the picture with their losses yesterday. Auburn and Arkansas are 0-2 in conference, while Mississippi State is already 0-3. Arkansas plays Ole Miss next weekend, while Auburn has a bye week. Mississippi State will play Western Michigan in a non-conference game.

Aggies see stat boost after Arkansas win

Here's where the Aggies now stand nationally and in the SEC according to official NCAA statistics: Total defense: 253.8 YPG (5th nationally, 1st SEC) Scoring defense: 18.6 PPG (32nd nationally, 7th SEC) Rushing defense: 96.2 YPG (20th nationally, 3rd SEC) Passing defense: 157.6 YPG (9th nationally, 2nd SEC) 3rd down conversion defense: 23.4%, (3rd nationally, 1st SEC) Team tackles for loss: 9.8 per game (1st nationally) Team sacks: 20 (2nd nationally, 2nd SEC)



Total offense: 443.4 YPG (34th nationally, 6th SEC) Rushing offense: 160.4 YPG (60th nationally, 7th SEC) Passing offense: 283 YPG (30th nationally, 6th SEC) Scoring offense: 38.6 PPG (15th nationally, 3rd SEC) 3rd down conversions: 50% (14th nationally, 3rd SEC) Tackles for loss load: 4.4 per game (31st nationally, 5th SEC) Sacks allowed: 7 (36th nationally, 4th SEC)

Williams traded by Celtics to Blazers

Former Aggie center/power forward Robert Williams III was surprisingly traded by the Boston Celtics this morning as part of a deal with Portland to acquire guard Jrue Holiday. Williams, who had established himself as part of the Celtics’ regular rotation, averaged 8 points and 8.3 rebounds in 35 games last season for Boston.

Aggie OL arrested

Texas A&M offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko was arrested over the weekend and charged with violating a protective order. Moko was arrested Saturday and released Sunday after posting bond. He has been suspended indefinitely.

Aggies in the NFL