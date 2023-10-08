Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more. Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk. Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property. For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

Women's tennis standout wins ITA All-American Championship

Texas A&M junior Mary Stoiana made a bit of history Sunday as she became the first Aggie to win the ITA All-American Championships singles title. Stoiana rallied to beat Miami's Alexa Noel 3-6, 7-6, 6-1 in the final at the Cary (N.C.) Tennis Center. The second seed in the tournament, Stoiana won her quarter- and semi-final matches in straight sets before facing off with Noel, who she played against a year ago. "I played Alexa [Noel] last year in our match against Miami so I know she’s a very talented player, I just made sure to focus on my tennis and really flipped the match around after the first set and took it point-by-point," Stoiana said.

Miami loses in infamous fashion

The game from Saturday that will be remembered for decades won't be A&M's loss to Alabama or Texas losing to Oklahoma, but Miami's unbelievable loss to Georgia Tech. Tech, which came into the game a 21-point underdog, was out of timeouts with just 30 seconds left and Miami having the ball and the lead. Instead of taking a knee and running out the clock, Miami coach Mario Cristobal called a running play and running back Don Chaney fumbled. Georgia Tech got the ball back at their own 26 with 26 seconds left, and former Aggie quarterback Haynes King quickly completed two passes, including the game-winner to Christian Leary, in the time that remained.

Bad break gives Dodson big opportunity

Tyrel Dodson has moved into Buffalo's starting lineup. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Former A&M linebacker Tyrel Dodson will likely be the starting middle linebacker for the Buffalo Bills for the remainder of the year after Matt Milano suffered a severe leg injury this morning in the Bills' 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Milano suffered a broken leg and potential ligament damage, which pushed Dodson into the lineup. He responded with 5 tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. He will be playing next to fellow Aggie Von Miller, who made his season debut Sunday after suffering a torn ACL last season. Miller had a single tackle. The game also served as the NFL debut for nickel Antonio Johnson, who had missed the Jags' first four games with an injury suffered late in the preseason. Fellow Jag Christian Kirk had 6 catches for 78 yards and a carry for 6 more.

Other Aggies in the NFL