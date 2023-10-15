Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk.Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in the Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com

O-line hits a new low against Tennessee

Chase Bisontis and the offensive line have played poorly, but the Tennessee game was the worst yet.

Texas A&M's offensive line has not performed well at any point since Steve Addazio arrived last year, but the 20-13 loss to Tennessee was, to this point, the bottom of the barrel. According to ProFootballFocus, quarterback Max Johnson was pressured on 65% of his dropbacks, even if he was only sacked twice. He was frequently hit and picking himself up off the Neyland Stadium turf yesterday.

The PFF pass blocking scores show just how badly the offensive line performed. The only lineman with an acceptable pass blocking score was right guard Layden Robinson, who scored a 59.8. Left tackle Trey Zuhn registered a 45.8, left guard Mark Nabou a 42.6, right tackle Chase Bisontis a 23.4 and center Bryce Foster an anemic 16.7. Reserves Kam Dewberry and Dametrious Crownover registered a 58.2 and a 0.0 respectively. If the Aggie offensive line does not improve rapidly, Conner Weigman won't be the only quarterback lost for the year.

Injury updates

There won't be a press conference tomorrow because of the bye week, but we do know a few things about injured Aggie defenders. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper left Saturday's game at halftime with a concussion. With two weeks until the next game, he could well be back. Defensive tackle Albert Regis was on crutches and his left foot was in a boot at the end of Saturday's game. That seems like a multi-week injury at best. Defensive tackle Walter Nolen's status remains uncertain. I've heard everything from a ruptured Achilles tendon to a pinched nerve. I'll try to find out more as the week progresses.

Aggie on Aggie sack leads to injury for Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury on this sack by Justin Madubuike.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury during the Titans' game with the Baltimore Ravens Sunday in London. Tannehill, the former Aggie quarterback, was sacked by fellow A&M alum Justin Madubuike of the Ravens in the third quarter. Tannehill finished the drive, but was later carted off the field. He told reporters afterwards a right ankle sprain had been aggravated on the play, and he will have an MRI in Nashville tomorrow. Tannehill, who said he couldn't put any force into his throws, ended the game 8 of 16 for 76 yards and an interception. Madubuike had a career game, with 5 tackles, 2 sacks and 4 quarterback hits. Baltimore won the game 24-16.

Other Aggies in the NFL