Hoops takes out Baylor in weekend scrimmage

The Aggies and longtime Big 12 foe Baylor scrimmaged yesterday and the Aggies, down two key players, dispatched the national power Bears 78-73. Boots Radford was 7 of 8 from the field, scoring 20 points; preseason SEC player of the year Wade Taylor also scored 20, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. The Aggies scored 27 points off of Baylor turnovers. Forward Julius Marble and new arrival Jace Carter did not play for A&M.

Aggies big favorites against South Carolina

The Aggies might have dropped two straight, but Vegas likes them to take care of business in a big way against South Carolina. A&M opened as a 14-point favorite against the Gamecocks as they look to regain the Bonham Trophy. South Carolina is 2-5 after losing 34-12 at Missouri yesterday.

Hudson hanging around CS

As Landyn reporter earlier today, 5-star WR Micah Hudson returned to A&M for the second time in three weeks yesterday. The Texas Tech commit wore Aggie gloves in his game against Midlothian the night before with A&M staff members in attendance, so clearly the mutual interest remains.

Garrett makes history Sunday

Myles Garrett is still unstoppable.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a crazy game Sunday, with 9 tackles, 2 sacks, another tackle for loss, a pass defensed, 2 forced fumbles and a blocked kick. He’s the first player in 23 years to have 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a blocked kick in a game. The Browns beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-38. Former Aggie corner Jaylon Jones had a tackle for the Colts. Garrett also passed Reggie White with the most career sacks before turning 28 Sunday. He now has 82 sacks; White had 80 at the same point in his career.

Other Aggies in the NFL