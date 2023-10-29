Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.



Aggie defense moves up the rankings

A&M's defense is now in the top 10 nationally.

After seriously limiting South Carolina's offense yesterday, here's where the Aggie defense stands in the national rankings: Total defense: 269.2 YPG, 7th nationally, 1st SEC Scoring defense: 19.5 PPG, 25th nationally, 3rd SEC Rushing defense: 96.1 YPG, 13th nationally, 2nd SEC Passing defense: 173.1 YPG, 14th nationally, 1st SEC Tackles for loss: 9.4 per game, 1st nationally Sacks: 4.12 per game, 1st nationally

Aggies slammed door on South Carolina's offense

South Carolina came into Saturday's game averaging 297.8 passing yards per game. A&M held them to 176 (-121.8). The Gamecocks were averaging 93.7 yards per game on the ground. They picked up 33 (-60.7). WR Xavier Legette came into the game averaging 5.4 catches and 105.1 yards a game. He had 3 catches for 20 yards.

Counterpoint

Ole Miss has the 12th ranked offense in the country, but is 109th in tackles for loss allowed and 88th in sacks allowed. On the other hand, they are 4th in sacks, 8th in tackles for loss and +7 in turnover margin. They held Vanderbilt, who was using their third-string quarterback, to 229 yards of total offense last night while picking up 5 sacks and 8 tackles for loss.

Injury update

WR Noah Thomas, who was knocked out of the game yesterday in the second half, was cleared to return. He should be fine for Saturday. CB Tyreek Chappell suffered a neck and shoulder injury, but was on the sideline in street clothes in the second half. He appears to be ok as well. RB Le'Veon Moss suffered a hamstring injury late in the Tennessee game and was a last-minute scratch. He should be ready for Ole Miss. DT Albert Regis did not play, but was also not in a walking boot Saturday. WR Raymond Cottrell was in a walking boot on his left leg. He did not play. DE Enai White drove a scooter onto the field yesterday with his leg propped up. His season clearly appears to be over. Rylan Kennedy played in his place Saturday. QB Conner Weigman will be out of his cast tomorrow and will start his rehab program.

Nobody better

Edgerrin Cooper leads then nation in tackles for loss per game.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper had 2 tackles for loss yesterday, giving him 17 on the season. He's averaging 1.9 TFL per game, which leads the nation in that category.

