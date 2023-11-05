Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Le'Veon Moss may be done for the year.

Hope for the best, expect the worst

As I first noted on the board this morning, it looks like A&M could be announcing some rough news tomorrow afternoon. Several sources have indicated that quarterback Max Johnson finished yesterday's loss to Ole Miss with a broken rib, which would end his season. Running back Le'Veon Moss, who was hurt in yesterday's game, could be out for the year and maybe longer as well. I want to emphasize that there is no official word on either player, so there's a chance the reports aren't right -- but brace yourself all the same.

All the more frustrating

The 457 yards of total offense put up by A&M in yesterday's game, including 323 after halftime, was easily the most the Aggies have had in an SEC game this year. Both were the second most in any game, trailing only the ULM game (547) and the first half of that game (369). The 305 yards thrown for by Max Johnson were the most he's thrown for in an Aggie uniform.

Basketball starts tomorrow

The 15th-ranked Aggie men's basketball team will take the court for the first time in the 2023-24 season tomorrow night at Reed Arena. The game, against Texas A&M-Commerce, will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be on ESPN+.



Aggie women's tennis takes singles, doubles titles at A&M Invitational

The Texas A&M women’s tennis team closed its fall slate with a pair of titles, as Daria Smetannikov won the singles championship and the team of Gianna Pielet and Sydney Fitch won in doubles at the Texas A&M Invitational Sunday afternoon. Smetannikov was named co-singles champion, finishing with a 2-1 record on the weekend. She dropped her opening match but took her next two matches. She downed Texas’ Vivian Ovrootsky (6-1, 5-7, 7(7)-6(5)) for her first win of the weekend, then defeated Sierra Berry of Baylor (0-6, 6-0, 6-3) to claim the co-championship title. Fitch and Pielet were the outright doubles champions after a 3-0 weekend. The new pairing defeated Utah’s Ana Luisa Cruz/Sara Akid (6-3). The duo beat Baylor’s Berry/Danielle Tuhten (6-4). To secure the crown, Fitch/Pielet defeated Tennessee’s Catherine Aulia/Eleonora Molinaro 7-5 in their final match. The remaining squad consisting of Ellie Pittman, Lizanne Boyer, Avery Esquivel, Kayal Gownder, Elise Robbins and Jeanette Mireles went 9-2 in doubles play and 19-3 in singles.

Aggies in the NFL