Aggies make a change at head coach
Clearly, the biggest news of the weekend was the dismissal of Jimbo Fisher Sunday, just hours after a 51-10 demolition of Mississippi State. Fisher, 45-25 as A&M's head coach, was just 11-11 over his last 22 games. Athletic Director Ross Bjork cited problems in leadership as well as performance in a Sunday press conference explaining Fisher's firing.
Here's a list of the stories put together by AY and the Rivals network on Fisher's firing:
A&M fires Jimbo Fisher after 51-10 win
Initial info on a possible coaching target (Premium)
Ross Bjork discusses Fisher's firing
Jimbo Fisher's 10 biggest recruiting wins while at A&M
10 recruiting misses during FIsher's tenure
Recruit reaction to Fisher's firing
Defense keeps making noise
After giving up just 3 points to Mississippi State Saturday night, Texas A&M's defense is now ranked 12th in the nation. The Aggies are first in sacks and tackles for loss per game, are 17th in rushing yards allowed and 20th in passing yards allowed.
Cottrell enters transfer portal
Former 4-star freshman WR Raymond Cottrell announced within hours of Fisher's dismissal that he would be entering the transfer portal. Cottrell had one catch in 3 games played in 2022, but it was a 13-yard touchdown. He has missed the past sevearl games with an injury.
Both basketball teams off to 2-0 starts
Both A&M's men's and women's basketball teams remain undefeated after wins over the weekend. The 15th-ranked men ground out a win over Ohio State, 73-66, on Friday night while the ladies defeated North Texas 74-55 Sunday.
Aggies in the NFL
Two of the league's top sack artists went at it today, as the Cleveland Browns rallied to beat the Baltimore Ravens 33-31. Myles Garrett had 1.5 sacks for Cleveland while Justin Madubuike had 1 for the Ravens, pushing his career high total to 8.5 for the season.
Wide receiver Josh Reynolds and 2 catches for 15 yards in Detroit's 41-38 win over the LA Chargers.
Wideout Christian Kirk had 6 catches for 104 yards as the Jacksonville Jaguars were demolished by the San Francisco 49ers 34-3. Nickel Antonio Johnson also had 2 tackles for the Jags.
Safety Donovan Wilson had 3 tackles as the Dallas Cowboys crushed the New York Giants 49-17.
Running back Trayveon Williams had a catch for 2 yards and a kickoff return for 17 yards in Cincinnati's 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans.
New York Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons had a tackle in a 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones had 5 tackles in a 10-6 win over the New England Patriots.
