Aggie defense moves up the rankings again

A&M didn't show much in its 38-10 win against Abilene Christian, but the defense is moving into elite territory before taking on the juggernaut that is the LSU offense. The Aggies are now 8th in total defense, giving up 286.5 yards per game. They are 2nd in sacks, 1st in tackles for loss, 15th in rushing defense and 16th in passing defense. A&M has not given up an offensive touchdown in four games this season, including two in a row. Eliminating points given up by special teams or the offense, which are unfairly added to the defense's total, A&M is giving up 15.4 points per game this season, which would rank 5th overall.

Hoops heads to Disney in a shooting funk

The Aggie basketball team is 4-0, but struggled mightily shooting from distance in its Friday night win over Oral Roberts. A&M shot 36% from the field, and 9% (2-22) from 3-point range. Over its last two games, the Aggies have hit 9 of 47 3's, or 19.1%. More concerning is the slump of point guard Wade Taylor. Since hitting his first three against Ohio State, Taylor has missed 18 3's in a row. A&M will have to find its stroke fast, because it has a rematch with Penn State Thanksgiving morning.

Moose is loose

Moose Muhammad got his sleeves back Saturday with the firing of Jimbo Fisher, and he went off. In easily his best game of the year, he had 4 catches for 104 yards, including the longest touchdown pass of the year for A&M, a 49-yarder from Jaylen Henderson.

