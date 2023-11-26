Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Elko's first hire already known

Elijah Robinson is sticking around

While the hiring of Mike Elko has not been made official by Texas A&M yet, it's known he's going to be Jimbo Fisher's replacement. His first move is also known: he'll be retaining interim coach Elijah Robinson, who worked with Elko for four seasons before he departed for Duke in late 2021. Robinson, perhaps the best recruiter in the nation and an extremely popular member of the current coaching staff, was essentially a non-negotiable for coaches interested in the job. Robinson had an interest in staying and A&M wanted to make sure he didn't leave. With the hiring of Elko, any further concerns about that are moot. Even though former A&M linebackers coach Tyler Santucci served as defensive coordinator under Elko at Duke, it is expected that Robinson will fill that role on the new A&M coaching staff.

Max on the move

After two seasons at A&M that were both cut short by injuries, quarterback Max Johnson announced Sunday that he would enter the transfer portal. Johnson, who technically has two seasons left to play, made the announcement before Elko's hiring. The decision is a reasonable one for Johnson. Even though he's admired by his teammates for his toughness, Conner Weigman would be the unquestioned starter next spring. With his performance over the last three games, Jaylen Henderson would be given every chance to win the backup job, and the Aggies will have Marcel Reed, Anthony Maddox Jr. and Miles O'Neill on campus as well. Playing time for Johnson would not be guaranteed, and that's something he needs if he intends to play at the next level. Johnson, who was thrust into the starting lineup each of the last two years only to have injuries end his season prematurely, completed 62.1% of his passes for a team-high 1,452 yards, 9 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in 2023. He was also sacked 14 times.

Coleman, Radford knocked out with injuries