A&M closes in on adding new RB coach

Trooper Taylor's recruiting exploits are legendary.

Texas A&M is closing in on making one of the best-known recruiters of the 21st century its new running backs coach. Multiple sources reported Sunday night that Duke associate head coach/running backs Trooper Taylor is nearing an agreement to join Mike Elko's staff in College Station. Taylor has been on the Duke staff since 2019, and has coached wide receivers, cornerbacks and running backs during his time in Durham. Taylor is well-known for his time at Tennessee (2004-07) and Auburn (2009-12). A native of Cuero and a former defensive back at Baylor, the 53-year-old Taylor has been named one of the 25 top recruiters in the nation by Rivals.com three different times. Taylor is currently serving as Duke's interim head coach through the Blue Devils' appearance at the Birmingham Bowl.

Aggies have one commitment announced with another coming

The Aggies got a big boost Sunday when former Kansas State cornerback Will Lee announced his commitment to Texas A&M. Coach Mike Elko indicated on Twitter than a second commitment had been secured, but the player in question hasn't announced his commitment publicly.

Three Oregon State defenders expected to visit next weekend

It was bad enough that the Big 10 and Big 12 picked off Oregon State's conference-mates, but now Texas A&M is trying to pick off a good portion of their defense. Cornerback and Texas native Jermod McCoy is expected to visit Texas A&M next weekend, along with the brother tandem of safety Akili Arnold and linebacker Jordan Mascarenas- Arnold. McCoy, who had 31 tackles, 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery in his freshman season, has received offers from all over the SEC since entering the transfer portal last week. But he's a native of Whitehouse, which could give the Aggies a home-field advantage. A&M has been recruiting him hard since the instant he entered the portal and they look to have a real shot at landing him. The Aggies have a big need at safety, with Demani Richardson heading to the NFL and Jardin Gilbert in the transfer portal. Arnold, who had 62 tackles, 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery last season, could fill the void nicely for a season (he's a senior). Mascarenas-Arnold, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, racked up 106 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 interceptions last season for Oregon State.

A&M hosts two WR transfers as two recruits head elsewhere