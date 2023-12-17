Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

A&M's amazing rally falls just short

Wade Taylor nearly single-handedly brought A&M back Saturday. (USA Today Sports Images)

Texas A&M had a tough task Saturday as they faced off against No. 4 Houston at the Toyota Center, and for more than a half the Aggies looked overmatched. Down 38-23 at halftime, the Aggies trailed by as much as 21 in the second half before they exploded with a rally that shook the Cougars. After falling behind 53-32 with 15:42 to go in the game, A&M responded with a 31-10 run to tie the game with 1:31 left. In the process, the Aggies -- without guard Boots Radford and still without forward Julius Marble -- held the Cougars to one basket from the field for more than 7 minutes. The offense was nearly all point guard Wade Taylor IV, who found his All-SEC form as he scored 24 points, including six 3-pointers, in the last 16 minutes of the game. Taylor, who has struggled with his shot all season, found his form as he ended with 34 points, including 6 of 14 from behind the arc, and 4 assists. UH would take the lead back late with a 5-0 run, but another Taylor 3 pulled the Aggies back within a pair and forward Henry Coleman pulled down an offensive rebound and was fouled with the score 68-66 and just 7 second left in the game, but the normally reliable Coleman missed both free throws. The Cougars would sink a pair of free throws to escape with the win, 70-66.

Very different from last year

The Aggies are likely to end their non-conference slate with an 9-4 record, which is an improvement over last year's 8-5 mark. But the close records are where the similarities end. A&M is in the top five in the nation already with three "Quad 1" wins, trailing only Purdue (five) and UH (four). The Aggies had no Quad 1 wins in non-conference last year.

Aggies pick up two commits

A&M's work in the transfer portal continued to see success over the weekend as they picked up the commitments of a linebacker and a wide receiver. Former Youngstown State linebacker Alex Howard committed Saturday morning. In his first full season as a starter, Howard racked up 67 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception for the Penguins in 2023. He should be part of the rotation replacing Edgerrin Cooper and Chris Russell next season. Former Louisiana Tech receiver Cyrus Allen committed to the Aggies Sunday afternoon, giving them the verbal pledge of one of the most explosive receivers in the transfer portal. Allen caught 46 passes for 787 yards (16.7 YPC) and 4 touchdowns this past season, with a long of 85 yards.



