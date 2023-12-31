Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Advertisement

Elko's staff continues to take shape

MIke Elko's staff is nearly complete.

The new Texas A&M football coaching staff is more complete after this weekend, after several members were officially announced and one more likely member became clear. The Aggies have formally introduced offensive coordinator Collin Klein, defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, associate head coach (offense)/running backs coach Trooper Taylor, special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Patrick Dougherty, running game coordinator/offensive line coach Adam Cushing, defensive line coach Sean Spencer, defensive backs coach Ish Aristide and strength & conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt. The Aggies are likely to add former Auburn assistant Wesley McGriff as another defensive backs coach this week. McGriff left the Auburn staff immediately after the Tigers' 31-13 loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl Saturday, and multiple reports have linked him to the a spot on the A&M staff. The only position still open on the staff is the wide receivers coach job.

Aggies add one through the portal, have other targets visiting

The last Kerrville Tivy player Texas A&M picked up worked out pretty well, and they added another Sunday. Former Georgia kicker Jared Zirkel, who was one of the more effective kickoff specialists in college football, committed to the Aggies Sunday morning. A&M had serious trouble kicking the ball to and through the end zone this season, leading to the Aggies being ranked 112th nationally in kickoff return coverage. The following players in the portal have already set up official visits to Aggieland in the near future:

Aggies' home shooting woes continue

Texas A&M is 9-4 with three quad 1 wins after their non-conference schedule. They've scored more than 70 points in 11 of their 13 games. They lead the nation in offensive rebounding. All those things are good. Their 3-point shooting, especially at home, has been terrible. In their last three games at Reed Arena, A&M has won easily twice and lost to Memphis by 5. But their 3-point shooting in those games has been abysmal. They've hit 7 of 27, 6 of 33 and, last night, 3 of 24. That is 16 of 84, or 19%. In between, they hit 9 of 27 (33%) at Toyota Center in a 70-64 loss to No. 3 Houston. It looks like the Aggies are going to have to win games the way they did the past two years, scoring close to the basket and at the foul line, because they've been really bad again from distance.

On the plus side, Boots is back