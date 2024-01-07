Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Recapping a transformative weekend

Mike Elko cleaned house from Thursday to Sunday.

A&M's roster, as it stands on Sunday night (and possibly 1 commit or more outstanding)

QB (4): Conner Weigman, Jaylen Henderson, Marcel Reed, Miles O’Neill RB/FB (5): Le’Veon Moss, Rueben Owens, Amari Daniels, Jerry Johnson III, EJ Smith TE (5): Donovan Green, Garrett Miller, Jaden Platt, Theo Ohrstrom, Eric Karner WR (8): Moose Muhammad, Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Micah Tease, Izaiah Williams, Earnest Campbell, Cyrus Allen, Jabre Barber OT (7): Trey Zuhn, Deuce Fatheree, Derrick Graham, Dametrious Crownover, Ashton Funk, Colton Thomasson, Blake Ivy OG (8): Bryce Foster, TJ Shanahan, Kam Dewberry, Mark Nabou, Chase Bisontis, Hunter Erb, Papa Ahfua, Aki Ogunbiyi DE (9): Nic Scourton, Shemar Turner, Shemar Stewart, Rylan Kennedy, Malick Sylla, Enai White, Solomon Williams, Kendall Jackson, Jaden Scarlett DT (6): Albert Regis, DJ Hicks, Gabe Dindy, Samu Taumanupepe, Dealyn Evans, Rodas Johnson LB (8): Taurean York, Alex Howard, Martrell Harris, Daymion Sanford, Chantz Johnson, Jordan Lockhart, Tristan Jernigan, Scooby Williams S/N (9): Bryce Anderson, Jacoby Mathews, Jarred Kerr, Trey Jones, De’Rickey Wright, Marcus Ratcliffe, Myles Davis, Jordan Pride, Marcus Ratcliffe CB (8): Will Lee, Donovan Saunders, Jayvon Thomas, Sam McCall, Bravion Rogers, Bobby Taylor, Jaydon Hill, B.J. Mayes ST (3): Tyler White, Ethan Moczulski, Jared Zerkel That puts the Aggies at about 80 players. So they're likely not done yet.

Could A&M go over 85?

Yes, if temporarily. Teams need to be down to 85 scholarship players when the season begins, so they can go through spring ball and training camp over the limit as long as they get down to 85 by the time they play in week 1. Considering there will be a spring transfer portal and retirements due to injuries -- and who knows what else -- they'll find a way to get to 85.

Cornerback room nearly totally revamped

Here's a look at A&M's cornerback room at the start of the 2022 season, and where it stands now. 2022: Tyreek Chappell, Tony Grimes, Deuce Harmon, Sam McCall, Josh DeBerry, Jayvon Thomas, Bravion Rogers, Bobby Taylor 2023: Will Lee, Donovan Saunders, B.J. Mayes, Jaydon Hill, MccCall, Thomas, Rogers, Taylor A&M could add more and Terry Bussey is still out there, so the revamp could continue. But A&M seen the three corners who played the most last season leave, along with a player who was presumed to be a starter before the season. And three of the players expected to replace them have committed in the last 48 hours.

No rest for the staff