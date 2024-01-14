Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Much improved shooting helps Aggies shock No. 6 Kentucky

Wade Taylor found his shooting stroke at the right time. (Associated Press)

The Texas A&M basketball team everyone had expected finally showed up Saturday as the Aggies held off No. 6 Kentucky 97-92 in overtime. In spite of a 5-minute overtime period that saw a combined total of one field goal (Boots Radford's layup to start the period), the Aggies easily exceeded their normal shooting totals -- especially those of late. In back-to-back losses to LSU and Auburn, respectively, the Aggies shot 25.4% and 29% from the field, respectively. Against Kentucky, they were back up to their season average of 40%. A&M shot an anemic 18% from 3-point range against LSU and 16% against Auburn, but made 38% of their 3s against the Wildcats. Wade Taylor, who came into the game hitting just 25% of his 3-pointers, made 6 of 13. Radford had also been making just 25% of his 3s, but made 50% (3 of 6) Saturday.



Solo show

Forward Solomon Washington returned after a two game absence Saturday and his presence may have been decisive. "I thought Solo was the player of the game," coach Buzz Williams said. In 25 minutes, Washington scored 7 points (including a 3), ripped down 9 rebounds, blocked 2 shots and made 2 steals. One of the blocks was a brilliantly-timed rejection from behind of a layup attempt by Kentucky's Rob Dillingham that kept the Wildcats scoreless from the field in overtime.



Washington's relentlessness was noted by both Taylor and Radford after the game, saying that his presence had been missed in the LSU and Auburn losses. "It's his energy," Taylor said. "His energy is everything. He's not scared."

Not again

On Monday, the Aggies are scheduled to travel to Fayetteville to play Arkansas. Last year, bad weather conditions force the Aggies to land in Oklahoma, spend the night in Tulsa, and then had to bus to Fayetteville for the game -- which they ended up losing. Weather conditions tomorrow aren't exactly great, either. There's a 50% chance of freezing rain in College Station tonight and into tomorrow morning and temperatures will not get out of the 20s. Temperatures tonight in Fayetteville will drop to below zero and will stay in the teens all day Tuesday, but no precipitation is expected.

Time to go on a run?

The win over Kentucky stopped the Aggies from falling to 0-3 in conference, and the schedule gets lighter for a while for A&M. On Tuesday, they play an Arkansas team that is 0-3 in SEC play and was just blitzed by Florida, and next Tuesday they play another 0-3 team, Missouri, at home. In between, they play at LSU in a revenge game. After Mizzou, they play Ole Miss and Florida, both at home, before another game against Missouri in Columbia.

