Former Aggie DB returns to complete Elko's staff
Former Kansas co-defensive coordinator Jordan Peterson is returning to Texas A&M to serve as a defensive backs coach under Mike Elko. Peterson spent the last four seasons in Lawrence under Lance Leipold, coaching four All-Big 12 players in the process. He was also regarded as one of the best recruiters in the conference.
A fast but undersized safety out of Lexington, Peterson tallied 81 tackles, 15 pass deflections, 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.in his Aggie career. When his career ended, he immediately became a graduate assistant under then-A&M coach Mike Sherman.
Peterson was a GA at A&M from 2009-2011 before taking a job on the staff at Fresno State. After four years with the Bulldogs, he spent four more seasons at New Mexico, rising to the defensive coordinator role before leaving for KU.
Elko's full staff for 2024
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks: Collin Klein
Running backs coach: Trooper Taylor
Tight ends/Special Teams coach: Patrick Dougherty
Wide receivers coach/co-OC: Holmon Wiggins
Offensive line coach: Adam Cushing
Defensive coordinator/linebackers: Jay Bateman
Defensive line: Shawn Spencer
Defensive line: Tony Jerod-Eddie
Defensive backs: Ishmael Aristide
Defensive backs: Jordan Peterson
Grandson of the Ol' Ball Coach on Elko's staff
If you look at the list of graduate assistants and analysts on Mike Elko's staff, there's a name that stands out: Gavin Spurrier. The former Duke quarterback has followed Elko from Durham and is serving as an offensive graduate assistant. And yes, he's the grandson of Duke, Florida and South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier.
Aggies shuffle starting lineup in win over LSU
Buzz Williams made a change to his starters Saturday, putting Jace Carter in the lineup at small forward in the place of the struggling Hayden Hefner. Carter, who has been more aggressive in going to the basket since A&M's win over Kentucky, responded with 13 points on 5 of 13 shooting. He was the Aggies' third-leading scorer against LSU, behind Wade Taylor (19 points) and Boots Radford (15 points). The Aggies won 73-69 in Baton Rouge.