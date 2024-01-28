Owned by two Texas Aggie lettermen, Crystal Creek Partners specializes in commercial and residential real estate properties in the College Station area. Their properties are all custom newer construction in prime locations, including homes in The Estates of College Station and Commercial Spaces in South College Station’s Tower Point and Tower Center. If you’re looking for a single-family home for 4 students or flexible space for your growing business, reach out to Crystal Creek Partners to learn more.Crystal Creek Partners is looking to expand their property portfolio in the College Station area to include additional student rentals and VRBO properties. If you are interested in selling a property, we’d love to talk . Doug Brown, an owner in Crystal Creek Partners, is also an acclaimed real estate agent with Compass Realty specializing in The Woodlands, Tomball, Magnolia, and Montgomery markets. He is also well versed in the Bryan/College Station market if you are looking to find the perfect game day second home or investment property.For more information, Email doug@tammyhendricksteam.com You can also check out their newest vacation property in College Station here.

Aggies fall short in championship games

Justin Madubuike may have played his last game as a Raven.

The Super Bowl will be Aggie-less this year after the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions both went down in the AFC and NFC championship games Sunday. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and the Ravens defense held up their end of the bargain, holding the Kansas City Chiefs scoreless in the second half of a 17-10 loss at home. Madubuike, who is a free agent this season after being named second-team All-Pro, had 6 tackles and a sack Sunday. The Detroit Lions, coached by former student Dan Campbell -- with fellow Aggie football player Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator and wideout Josh Reynolds -- watched a 24-7 halftime lead evaporate against the San Francisco 49ers in what became a 34-31 loss. Campbell will likely take criticism for going for it on fourth down three times while in field goal range, and the Lions went 0-3. On one of those plays, Reynolds -- who had 1 catch for 25 yards -- dropped a catchable pass from quarterback Jared Goff on 4th and 2.

Glenn interviewing for Washington's head coaching job

The Washington Commanders are one of two teams yet to fill their head coaching vacancy, as they have had a stated interest in coordinators for both Baltimore and Detroit. Aaron Glenn, Detroit's defensive coordinator (see above) is scheduled to meet with Washington's new ownership and front office teams as soon as tomorrow.

Elko jumpstarts 2025 recruiting with two big commits

The Aggies have used their two junior days to their advantage, adding a visitor from each of them to their commitment list this weekend. Both are in the Rivals 250. First up was 4-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins of Forney, who committed Friday night. Riggins was a target of Jimbo Fisher's staff, but head coach Mike Elko and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman turned up the heat when they came in. Riggins chose A&M over the likes of Tennessee and Georgia, among a lot of others. Oklahoma was supposed to be a leader for Riggins for a long time, and that's where 4-star defensive back Deyjhon Pettaway was supposed to visit this weekend. Instead, he showed up in College Station and committed Saturday night. Pettaway is the third Katy Paetow product to commit to A&M in the past couple of years, joining his brother, linebacker Daymion Sanford, and 5-star defensive tackle DJ Hicks.

Aggies make strong progress with other visitors

Elko and the Aggies did more than just land two 4-stars and move their small recruiting class into the top 20 nationwide already, they grabbed the attention of some of their key targets for the 2025 class. Landyn has more here. (premium)

Richardson added to Shrine Game roster